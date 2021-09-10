How to get Aquari Axe for free in Fortnite Season 7?

In-game items are some of the most sought-after objects in Fortnite, along with exclusive cosmetics. Gamers look out for every opportunity to get hold of some of these exclusive in-game items.

Free rewards are pretty rare in Fortnite, and therefore, players waste no chance whenever there is an opportunity to own one. The developers have been quite generous in Fortnite Season 7 and rolled out several sets of cosmetics and in-game items.

Most of these items were available from the Item Shop and had to be owned by the exchange of V-Bucks. However, users were also eligible to claim certain free rewards, and the Aquari Axe is the latest addition to the list.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers will need to grind extensively for the free Aquari Axe

Epic Games rolls out several events for gamers to take part and enjoy themselves in Fortnite. The developers have recently rolled out a new event called the Best Friendzy.

Best Friendzy is in full swing until 9/12/21 🙌



Join and play with your friends to start earning free in-game rewards!



Info: https://t.co/L4lnmaVjGy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

The event is focused on enjoying the game with friends and unlocking special rewards in the game. One of the rewards that can be obtained from this event is the Aquari Axe.

Just got the Aquari Axe Pickaxe 🤩🌊🐟 pic.twitter.com/ZdSrCRnQUK — SamuraiGhosty (@SamuraiGhosty) September 1, 2021

To be eligible for the coveted in-game item, gamers need to grind 50 points in the event. Once the 50 point mark is over, they will be able to claim the reward for free.

It might seem like an easy task grinding a mere 50 points in the event. However, the conditions to earn the points are exhaustive, and users need to be regular to meet the milestone.

The point distribution for the Best Friendzy event in Fortnite Season is given below:

Every ten minutes Played Together in Battle Royale = 1 point

Every ten minutes Played Together in Creative = 1 point (maximum of 6 points per day)

Bonus: During your selected 60-minute daily bonus, you will receive a 3x bonus for your time spent playing Fortnite (i.e., every 10 minutes played together = 3 points).

Apart from the Aquari Axe, players also get the opportunity to claim the following rewards:

Outer Space Handshake Emoticon = 3 points

Invasion Remix Track = 10 points

Life’s a Beach Wrap= 20 points

Also Read

It should be noted that the progress will be different with different friends. Users cannot accumulate the points earned with various friends and claim the reward. The required point mark should be crossed with a particular friend to unlock the free reward.

Edited by Ravi Iyer