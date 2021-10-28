How to get the Cube Queen Glider in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cube Queen is the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The news was leaked a few weeks ago and it was anticipated that she'd come to the game along with specific challenges to unlock the skin and other in-game items.

Out of all the rewards, the Cube Queen Glider is getting the most attention. The glider is unique as it imitates the character descending a flight of stairs. Therefore, it has been named the "Queen's Procession."

Unlocking the Cube Queen Glider in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is extremely easy. This article will explain how to complete the mission and own the Cube Queen Glider in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Unlocking the Cube Queen Glider

Page two of the Cube Queen challenge consists of the coveted glider. There are two variants that can be unlocked by completing some simple quests in the game.

In order to unlock the Queen's Procession Obliterator Glider, gamers will be required to "Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks". While completing all the quests on page two of the Cube Queen Challenges will unlock the Queen's Procession Islandbane variant.

Completing the Queen's Procession Obliterator Glider mission in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will require gamers to visit the northeast segment of the island. It is better to complete the mission right after dropping into the island.

Gamers will be required to enter any of the large exhaust-like structures which are the recognizable structures of Steamy Stacks. Gamers will experience a flow of steam taking them upwards. Deploying any glider inside this and gliding for a few seconds will complete the quest and unlock the Cube Queen Glider.

The other missions on page two of the Cube Queen Quests are given below:

Deal damage to players with the Sideways Scythe (0/150)

Complete a bounty from the Bounty Board (0/1)

Get player headshots with the Sideways rifle (0/2)

Completing these missions along with the Glide in Steamy Stacks will unlock the Queen's Procession Islandbane variant in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

