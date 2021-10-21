How to get the Cube Queen skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's much awaited v18.21 update now released, the developers rolled out several new aspects to the island and tweaked major changes to the gameplay, making it quite a pivotal update.

The major inclusion following the v18.21 update has been the release of the Cube Queen as an NPC. Her arrival has added a new dynamic to the game and gamers are quite excited to see how the storyline proceeds.

It has been revealed that the Cube Queen is the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Ever since this information was revealed, gamers have been eager to know how to unlock it in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cube Queen skin is yet to arrive in the game

Similar to every other season, gamers were quite curious about the upcoming secret skin of the current Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Various rumors and leaks regarding the arrival of Naruto compelled everyone to believe that the popular anime character would turn out to be the secret skin.

However, it was recently confirmed that the Cube Queen would be the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The cubes have already converged at the center of the island and the Cube Queen NPC hovers above this POI following the v18.21 update.

Strangely enough, navigating through the Battle Pass will reveal that the Secret Skin section is still vacant. Gamers are getting impatient and want to unlock this skin as soon as possible. However, it seems that players will have to wait a little longer as the Cube Queen secret skin is yet to be released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Even though data miners have revealed the secret outfit, the developers will add it to the game on October 29, 2021 and gamers will be able to get their hands on it then.

In order to unlock the Superman skin, the secret skin of Season 7, gamers had to complete certain in-game quests. Therefore, gamers might certainly have to complete a few quests in the game to be eligible to claim this coveted outfit.

The revelation of the Cube Queen as the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is quite significant for the community. It is an original concept skin that has been developed by Epic and not some collaboration stint.

Gamers were quite disappointed getting all the collaboration skins such as Superman and Neymar as the secret skins. The addition of Cube Queen as Fortnite's secret skin would certainly please OG gamers and everyone will definitely be hoping that Epic keeps up the good work.

