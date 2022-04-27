How to get a free reward during Fortnite x Emicida Soundwave series

The Fortnite Soundwave series has been a significant hit among the game's community. This interesting new collaboration features several artists worldwide who perform in the game, allowing players to be eligible to receive free rewards. As of now, Mohamed Hamaki (Egyptian singer) and Tones And I (Australian singer) have been a part of this innovative new event.

With Epic Games learning about the growing curiosity among the community about this collaboration, they recently revealed their next performer. According to the official Epic Games website, Brazilian artist Emicida will be the new face of the Soundwave series, with the collaboration sure to bring in free stuff. Here's how loopers can claim these rewards.

Fortnite Emicida Soundwave series free rewards

The upcoming Soundwave series, featuring Emicida, will air for 72 hours straight starting from April 29 at 06.00 pm ET. The interactive experience will be available on a Creative map that has been developed by BertBuilds, Paradox Builds, and Zen Creative.

Players can access the show by entering the Soundwave Series: Emicida Discover tile or by manually inputting the island code of 6929-7613-7801.

The map is inspired by his musical life and how it has influenced him throughout the years. The story of his journey from a dreamer to a present-day underground hip-hop sensation will be portrayed on the Creative map.

Gamers can enter during the 72-hour phase to experience the interactive session. Once they have finished watching it, a total of 45000 XP will be rewarded to their accounts for free. Those doing so will also get the Soundwave Series: Emicida Spray for free.

Gamers can also enjoy the experience via Picture-in-Picture mode. Through this mode, gamers can watch the Soundwave series featuring Emicida and enjoy other Creative Modes or the Battle Royale mode at the same time. However, it should be noted that the free rewards will not be available for those who want the experience in Picture-in-Picture mode.

Additionally, there are two more items that gamers can claim through the Soundwave Series Emicida collaboration. The Keep Going Lobby track and the Triumphant Emote will be available through the Item Shop from April 28 at 08.00 pm ET.

The community should also note that after Emicida, the Soundwave Series will feature Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino. Later on, record-breaking French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura will also have her own experience as part of the event. Whether the future events will have free rewards, only time will tell.

