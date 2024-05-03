How to get Growling Chewbacca Emoji and Galaxies Collide Loading Screen for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As players begin the Star Wars Day celebration with the newly launched Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, Epic Games has provided players with a lot of new content to explore and play around with. This is especially true this time around as the collaboration's content is not limited to the Battle Royale mode but spans to other game modes in the ecosystem such as the LEGO game mode and Rocket Racing.

That said, any new in-game collaboration would be incomplete without free rewards, as Epic Games has revealed two brand new cosmetics, the Growling Chewbacca Emoji and Galaxies Collide Loading Screen, that players can acquire for free. This article will break down how you can add these exclusive cosmetics to your library.

How to unlock the Growling Chewbacca Emoji and Galaxies Collide Loading Screen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Both of these free rewards have different criteria that you have to meet in order to add them to your inventory, involving the world's largest live-streaming platform, Twitch. For the Star Wars collaboration, Epic Games has released a brand new extension titled "Choose Your Side" on Twitch.

Before getting started on the extension, you will need to link your Epic Games account to your Twitch profile. This will not only enable your participation in the Choose Your Side event but also add the Growling Chewbacca Emoji to your Fortnite inventory. However, that's not all.

Using the Choose Your Side extension, Fortnite Creators and streamers participating in the event can add a layer of interactivity to their streams and their viewers can look out for items from the game during the stream. Completing the item collection will allow you to unlock the Galaxies Collide Loading Screen and even take part in a Star Wars-style Takeover on another participating channel.

Expand Tweet

You can keep track of the number of items you have collected through the Leaderboard tab of the "Choose Your Side" extension. However, it is important to keep in mind that the items you collect are purely visual and in no way will be granted to your Fortnite locker.

Now you know all about how you can acquire the free rewards from the game's newest collaboration with the Star Wars universe. It is advised that you finish the quests in this article as quickly as possible since the rewards will be made unavailable on May 14, 2024, at 3 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback