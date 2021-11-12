After several months of speculation, Naruto is finally arriving on Fortnite Island. The ninja has been teased ever since the dusk of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, the delay in the project really bothered gamers and raised significant doubt over his arrival.

Data miners have revealed that the popular anime character is scheduled to arrive in November. The news broke the internet and also raised the curiosity of the gamers and everyone is eager to know how to get the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Arrival of Naruto and other details revealed

Data miners have been pivotal in revealing information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The recent leaks regarding Naruto was also revealed by data miners. Naruto was initially thought to be the Battle Pass skin for this season.

The project was sidelined due to unforeseen circumstances and did not feature as Battle Pass skin. Recent leaks from popular data miner Hypex reveal that Naruto will be available in the game from November 16.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)



Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol https://t.co/3qybpW02or

Apart from the cosmetic, a collaborative event is also at work as revealed by Hypex. The subtle hint of keeping wallets ready is an early indication that gamers got to see the tip of the iceberg and the grand picture is yet to be revealed.

Availability and cost of the cosmetic

Rey - Fortnite News @Rey_Fortnite

If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!



#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto! According to @/HYPEX, Fortnite x Naruto will take place on November 16th! Prepare your wallets!If Epic Games has not changed plans, a new mythical Kunai explosive weapon will appear with Naruto!#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/30OYRQ24fl

The Naruto skin will feature in the Item Shop on November 16. Gamers can head towards the in-game shop to grab the item that was the talk of the town for so long.

Whether the Naruto skin will have different styles or not is under speculation. If Epic decides to release the style variants, gamers can expect a few quests to be released as well.

Without the official statement from Epic, it is very difficult to ascertain as to what will be the cost of the Naruto skin in Fortnite. However, gamers can expect the iconic outfit to cost well above 1500 V-Bucks.

Leaks regarding the addition of Naruto to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 indicate the arrival of the Kunai weapons along with the skin. Gamers can expect a Naruto-themed bundle to be released as well and it can cost around 2000-2500 V-Bucks.

Once Epic releases an official statement, or data miners get hold of any significant proof, the news will be broken to gamers.

