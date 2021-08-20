How to get the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite

After the Superman outfit, gamers can get a hold of the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite. A few days ago, Epic Games revealed a new duos cup named after the Amazonian. It was speculated that she would be available in the Item Shop soon. However, uses were waiting for confirmation.

Fortnite Season 7 has been a successful period in the game's history, and the arrival of popular DC characters has added to its glory. Gamers have shown immense interest in getting the Superman outfit, and it is expected that it'll be the same for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite is up for grabs in the Item Shop

Skins are one of the most significant aspects of Fortnite. Gamers love to dress their characters in various cosmetics and flaunt them in-game.

The arrival of DC superheroes has sparked immense interest among players, and it seems almost everyone is eager to get hold of the Superman and Wonder Woman skins in Fortnite.

Popular data miner Shiina BR recently revealed that the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite had been introduced to the Item Shop.

The cosmetic costs around 1600 V-Bucks, and it comes with a built-in emote. The Athena's Battleaxe is available for 800 V-Bucks, and the Golden Eagle Wings glider will cost around 1200 V-Bucks.

Users who wish to buy every item in the series will be required to pitch in a total of 3600 V-Bucks. However, it is economical to buy the Wonder Woman Fortnite bundle instead of the separate items.

The bundle will cost 2400 V-Bucks and consist of the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite, Athena's Battleaxe pickaxe, Golden Eagle Wings glider, Wonder Woman backbling, and a special Amazonian loading screen.

The Wonder Woman Fortnite bundle is a bargain, and gamers should not think twice about getting hold of it.

The Wonder Woman Cup was organized across all regions on August 18. The much-hyped tournament rewarded top-performing gamers with the Wonder Woman Fortnite skin for free.

Those who missed out on the opportunity to get the coveted outfit from the event now have the chance to grab the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite from the Item Shop.

