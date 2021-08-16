How to get the Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite's next installment of the DC universe recently hit the market for players to grab. The new Wonder Woman skin has finally made its Fortnite entry.

Superman flew his way into the game a couple of weeks ago, so seeing Wonder Woman follow his tracks furthers the superhero ties that Fortnite brings to its cosmetic pool.

Other Justice League members welcomed her arrival on the Island, and she came with her very own gear kit so players can deck themselves out in the entire Wonder Woman look.

Fortnite will release her skin in a couple of days, so here's everything you need to know about obtaining it.

Fortnite adds a new Cup for players to grab the Wonder Woman skin

The Wonder Woman skin in Fortnite will be available for purchase in the in-game store starting August 19. However, for eager players who want to earn her for free, the Wonder Woman Cup creates a widespread competition and holds the Wonder Woman skin as the top prize.

To enter, you have to first find a partner since it's a Duos cup only. Wait around for the 3 hour window on August 18 to compete and win. Find the competitive tab, queue up with a friend, and battle other duos to grab as many points as possible.

Like all other prior cups, players earn points based on the number of eliminations they accumulate as well as how high they finish each match.

Placement typically rewards more points than eliminations. For example, finishing first in a match will grant 42 points while eliminations only give 1.

For players whose account is above 30 and ranks high enough after 10 games, they'll receive the Wonder Woman skin along with various other cosmetics as the prize.

Stay sharp throughout the cup and tune up on some Fortnite battle tactics.

Players who aren't placed high enough for her skin shouldn't worry, however, as Wonder Woman and her entire bundle will be available for purchase the following day.

The Fortnite kit for the Amazon Princess includes the exclusive Golden Eagle Wings glider, Athena's Battleaxe harvesting tool, and a DC specific loading screen.

