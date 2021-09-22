How to redeem free Square Up Emote in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and gamers are having a busy time exploring the game's new content.

The Battle Pass for the Cubed-themed season revealed some of the most amazing cosmetics and in-game items. However, the spotlight was stolen by the recent PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack.

It was revealed that gamers could claim free Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rewards that include a brand new Square Up Emote.

Ever since this news went around, gamers have been trying to get their hands on the items.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Square Up Emote can be claimed for free

Epic Games regularly rolls out celebration packs for loopers to claim from the PlayStation Store. The most recent rewards are also a part of one such celebration pack.

Players who wish to claim the coveted Square Up Emote for free should have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Although Fortnite doesn't require the benefits of the Plus to play, the reward is available to those who have the added subscription.

To redeem this reward, users will be required to visit the PlayStation Store and click on the "Search" button. Once the cursor starts blinking, they will need to type in Fortnite or any rendition similar to it and click on enter.

From the list of results, gamers must select the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack. Once they click on this option, loopers will see the available rewards, including the Square Up Emote in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

There is a "Download" button below the image, and clicking on this will commence the pack download. Once completed, gamers need to restart the application for the new pack to reflect on their Fortnite accounts.

Although the pack description states there is a cosmetic and backbling, those two items are not available. However, alongside the Square Up Emote, players will get a Blue Viper Glider and the Cobalt Cloudbreak Contrail.

They can then equip these newly added items and emotes to show them off in-game.

