Is Fortnite down again? Players stuck on connection screen (December 30th, 2021)

Yesterday, Fortnite players experienced one of the worst server outages in the game's history. Servers were down for nearly seven hours and the majority of players were completely unable to log in. This has prompted Fortnite to offer a potential reward for the time lost, but they may be needing to up the quality or quantity of the gift soon.

Many players are reporting issues again, which prompts other players to ask: Is Fortnite down again? Here's what we know about the situation.

Is Fortnite down again? Server issues might be returning today

Yesterday saw tons of players reporting issues, with over 7,000 reports of issues coming in on Down Detector. Things were mostly fine overnight and into the morning on December 30, but it seems the issues have returned.

Down Detector is now showing well over 2,000 reports of issues at the time of writing. Fortnite seems to be having problems once more, with many players totally unable to log in. For many players, Fortnite is stuck on a connecting screen and cannot log in.

Fortnite is once again aware of the issue, according to FortniteStatus on Twitter. They're working on a potential solution right now, but there's no telling when that might happen. Yesterday's issues took several hours to resolve, and they might be returning today.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating the login issues to the game.



We will update you when the issues are resolved. We are investigating the login issues to the game. We will update you when the issues are resolved. https://t.co/FndOC8dMqY

The issues are incredible frustrating, especially for players who are still trying to grind the battle pass and unlock the highly sought after Spider-Man skin. It's left many asking for a substantial reward for their troubles.

Vemito @V3MITO @FortniteStatus Y’all need to give us some vbucks or something all these issues @FortniteStatus Y’all need to give us some vbucks or something all these issues

Fortnite usually gets issues resolved as soon as possible, but it's clear the latest issues are substantial. More than a simple bug, these server issues have persisted now for two days on and off, so something is up with the game.

Many players haven't gotten Spider-Man and now can't even try (Image via Epic Games)

However, players can rest assured that the team is working on the issue and won't stop until it is resolved. That may be a while, but that's just an unfortunate circumstance.

