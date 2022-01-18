New Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitch grants 100,000 XP in a minute

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through. As players reach beyond level 100, XP farming is becoming a challenge. The amount of XP required beyond level 100 is massive, and it only increases with each level.

However, the grind must continue, and most players try and complete all weekly challenges and events to the game to get enough XP. Even then, it might not seem enough.

Fortnite players often resort to XP glitch maps available in the Creative Hub to farm XP. These maps provide insane amounts of XP in a short time and can be revisited to get more at any time. A new glitch has surfaced, and players can hop onto the new glitch map in Chapter 3 to earn 100,000 XP every minute.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitch doesn't work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section.

Step-by-step guide to earn a ton of XP in new Fortnite Creative glitch map

Follow the simple steps given below to earn thousands of XP in minutes in Fortnite Chapter 3:

1) Enter the Creative Hub and enter the following island code: 8149-3785-4841. The map should be called 1v1 Build Fights

2) Go to the side menu and click on 'Start Game' to load into the game immediately. Players also wait for the game to start on its own.

3) When the game starts, go to the bottom left side of the map, where all the weapons are scattered and pick up any one weapon. The choice of weapon does not matter. It can be any.

Pick up any weapon (Image via YouTube/ Cracking Bananas)

4) Next, move straight towards the 'Support a Creator' podium and jump on it. It can be easily located as a vast model can be seen dancing in front of it.

5) Look directly up into the sky, and while the crosshair is pointed upwards, shoot once with the gun. It should immediately teleport players to another map.

6) A Jonesy NPC can be found next to the players, and he will provide the information on what to do next. Interact with Jonesy and then move behind him to interact with another 'Press me' button on his leg.

7) Once players interact with Jonesy correctly, they should immediately teleport to another map with sand dunes. Follow the yellow arrows that appear over the sand dunes, and it should lead them to another NPC who will appear to be crying. Interact with the new NPC to progress.

8) Go to the right of the NPC next, and a red button should appear with an interact sign saying 'Get XP.' Go back to crying NPC and interact with it once again. Players should be teleported into another room if done correctly.

9) Players will have a key-card, and all they have to do next is enter the key-card into the podium in front of them.

Enter the key-card on this machine in the room (Image via YouTube/ Cracking Bananas)

This will take them back to the first map, and a ton of XP should be coming in once they are back on the first map. Move around the map and keep earning thousands of XP.

Complete all the steps correctly to get a ton of XP from this new glitch map in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

