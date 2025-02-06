New Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration confirmed for Chapter 6 Season 1

A new Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration has just been confirmed. The silhouette of a character from the anime (most likely Ryomen Sukuna), was posted by Epic Games on the social media platform X. Given that the current season is all about Japan, anime crossovers have been in full swing. The list includes Kaiju No.8, Hatsune Miku, and now, Jujutsu Kaisen (once again).

While Epic Games has not revealed much, a few things can be speculated based on past collaborations. Also, considering this will be the second instance of the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, the choice of characters can be narrowed down. Here is a potential release window and other things to expect.

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will likely feature Ryomen Sukuna

Based on the silhouette posted by Epic Games, we can be rest assured that Ryomen Sukuna will be one of the characters. He is an antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen, and with the theme of the current timeline featuring several NPC Bosses (who attack players on sight), he would fight right into things effortlessly.

Others, such as Suguru Geto and Yuta Okkotsu, could also be part of the new Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. However, this cannot be confirmed at the moment. As to when the crossover will occur, based on past timelines with other anime (the most recent being Kaiju No. 8), it could happen on Saturday (February 9, 2025).

This is taking into account that teasers are usually posted a day before the main trailer goes live. Of course, this is subject to change, but with Chapter 6 Season 1 ending on February 21, 2025, there's not much time left. As mentioned earlier, owing to the current season, the character would fit in perfectly.

The next phase of the storyline would also work, but based on leaks, Chapter 6 Season 2 is rumored to be themed around "heists." As such, Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn't be a good fit.

That's all we know about the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. More information could be shared soon, either officially or via leakers/data-miners.

