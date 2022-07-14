New Fortnite x ROMWE collaboration reveals mind-blowing merchandise for fans

A new Fortnite collaboration is set to bring some amazing merchandise for fans of the popular video game. This is not the first time that Epic Games has collaborated with a clothing brand, but fans have a chance to get great merchandise at affordable prices this time around.

The video game developer still hasn't posted an official blog post regarding the new Fortnite collaboration, even though the new merchandise has been released and players can already order it.

This time, Epic has collaborated with ROMWE, a popular clothing brand that has been in the business for 12 years. They are known for selling social-inspired clothing pieces and accessories.

Players can head over to their official website and choose some official merchandise for themselves.

Fortnite x ROMWE collaboration brings affordable clothing and accessories

Getting affordable Fortnite-inspired pieces has never been easier. Due to the new collaboration, fans can grab clothing items for as low as $9.

At the moment, there are more than 30 different options that players can purchase on the official ROMWE website. They are separated into several categories, including:

Tops

Phone accessories

Bags

Hats

The cheapest item on the website is a $2 llama-inspired phone case, which is affordable for everyone. The most expensive selection that the new Fortnite collaboration has brought is a tote bag that costs $18.

New members can also get a 10% off coupon by simply entering their email address. It is valid for orders that cost $19 or more, and should be used within 7 days of registration.

There are many different themes players can choose from, from Peely to Mecha Team Leader. OG players can also choose a top with a Dusty Depot theme!

Quality and shipping

Starting from $4, ROMWE offers its customers several shipping options. Unfortunately, customers shouldn't expect fast shipping when purchasing as their items will usually take two to three weeks to arrive.

There are various free shipping options as well. The first order above $19 is eligible for free standing shipping, which usually takes three weeks. Additionally, customers who spend more than $159 on the website will get free express shipping. The latter is the fastest option, but even that will take more than a week to arrive.

In addition to all of these extras, every purchase gives customers ROMWE points. Every 100 points can be exchanged for a $1 discount on the website. For example, if fans accumulate 300 points, and want to buy a $15 item, they will be able to redeem the points and purchase the said item for $12.

The new Fortnite collaboration has brought a lot of new items, but all customers may not agree on the level of quality. If any of them feel the need to make a return, they may do so within 60 days of purchase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far