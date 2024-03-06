Rumor: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could feature a lava mountain

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 approaches, new leaks and rumors can be expected. One of the latest rumors comes in the form of the potential introduction of a lava mountain in the upcoming season, stemming from the Titan Hand that can be currently found on the island. The information was brought to light in an X post by @SpushFNBR.

They highlighted how the current location near Ruined Reels POI (Point of Interest), where players can find the Titan Hand, will be transitioning into a lava mountain POI. They also highlighted that the location will not be a volcano.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 could bring with it many different map changes

While the information provided is said to come from a reliable source, @SpushFNBR highlighted how it should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing is set in stone until confirmed by Epic Games. As more information comes to light, mixed with teasers by Epic Games, the previously reported Greek Mythology theme of Chapter 5 Season 2 is all but confirmed.

With the presence of elements like Pandora's Box and the Titan Hand already on the island, it is fair to assume that Epic Games will be introducing other elements from Greek Mythology onto the Fortnite Chapter 5 map. The rumored lava mountain landmark could potentially be Mount Etna, a volcano that holds great significance in Greek Mythology.

Mount Etna was used by Zeus to imprison the titan Typhon, which would explain why there is a large Titan Hand sticking out of the ground. This, along with previous rumors of Mount Olympus potentially coming to the Chapter 5 map as a POI, proves how Epic Games is seemingly going all out with the Greek theme of the upcoming season.

While a lot of this information is based on rumors and leaks, nothing is confirmed till the season goes live. These new rumors only add to the already brewing hype for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Only time will tell if players will be able to jump out of the Battle Bus next season and explore these iconic Greek Mythology landmarks.

