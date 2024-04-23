Rumor: LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass arriving in May 2024

A LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass could arrive in May 2024, according to the latest rumor. This information was brought to light by leaker/data miner NotPaloleaks and shared by others, such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR. Although it is based on a rumor, there is some truth to it in the grand scheme of things.

Given that two more main modes (Battle Royale and Fortnite Festival) have a Battle Pass, it should come as no surprise if another in development. While the details are not yet made public, it should function similarly to the other Battle Passes in the game.

LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass could be a cosmetic game-changer

With no information available at the moment, we can only speculate the LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass.

This Battle Pass should function in the same manner as the others in the game, which provide players with bonus cosmetics. However, since LEGO Fortnite has cosmetics (skins/outfits) ported from Battle Royale, this would make no sense.

For this reason, cosmetics would likely be limited to LEGO Building Sets. These could be exclusive in nature and only obtainable via the LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass. Given that a recent survey hinted at the developers working on themed bundles/sets, these could be featured on it. This would make things more lucrative for players.

Aside from buildings/sets, perhaps in-game bonuses could be provided to players. Since there is no PvP involved (yet), adding items/materials to the LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass should not be an issue. Players can redeem them to help boost their adventures or perhaps use them while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. Exclusive collaborative content could also be featured.

Akin to other Battle Passes, players would likely have to purchase this one using V-Bucks. A free version of it is also expected to be available, and it will have its own set of rewards.

Apart from these possibilities, it's rather unclear what else Epic Games could have planned for LEGO Fortnite. Given that the mode is expanding and new content is being added every few months, the sky is truly the limit.

When could the LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass arrive?

According to NotPaloleaks, the Battle Pass is slated to go live in May 2024. With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 ending on May 24, 2024, and Chapter 5 Season 3 starting shortly thereafter, it could be added to the game then. In fact, it could be part of the main Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass or perhaps an add-on that players could purchase.

That being said, with roughly a month to go until Chapter 5 Season 3 goes live, more leaks pertaining to the LEGO Fortnite Battle Pass should start appearing soon. Leakers/data miners could have information on hand by the end of this month or the first week of May. With LEGO pushing the limitations, things are just getting started by the looks of it.

