Spiderman's arch-nemesis Green Goblin joins the Fortnite universe

After rumors of additional Spider-Man characters landing in Fortnite scattered across social media, the web-slinging hero's arch-enemy will be added into the game within the next few patches. The Green Goblin, an iconic Marvel villain, will further the Spider-Man collaboration to oppose him as a skin for players to use.

All of these Spider-Man characters joining the Epic Games universe are a part of the hype and success behind the latest Marvel movie, No Way Home. In the movie, several characters from other worlds unite, much like how Fortnite is tying them together in Chapter 3.

The Green Goblin skin will challenge Spider-Man in Fortnite Chapter 3

Epic Games has put a lot of effort into Chapter 3 with a handful of collaborations soaring into their Battle Royale game, and Green Goblin's skin has been confirmed as one of the big ones in the near future. Alongside Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, this Marvel character will spice up the current season with a bang.

Plenty of fans are already expressing their excitement for this Marvel villain, but some who expected Willem Defoe's Green Goblin are a little disappointed that Epic Games chose to mimic the comic book version. Regardless, many gamers are ready for this skin and can't wait to buy it once it hits the in-game shop.

The Spider-Man skin will have a rival, meaning those who wear the Green Goblin skin can stalk around the Daily Bugle and reinact the classic fights inside of a Fortnite match. As Epic Games does with a lot of collaboration characters, there might be a unique item inserted into the game for the new skin - much like Spider-Man's web-shooters.

The Green Goblin is even rumored to be an NPC later in Chapter 3, so something bigger might come out of this character introduction that fans could interact with. Big changes have already soared through the game in the first several weeks of this Chapter, and Epic Games seems to have a clear plan regarding how they will continue the success.

