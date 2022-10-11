"The biggest content leech": Banned Fortnite star Jarvis caught copying content from other YouTubers

FaZe Jarvis, who was once a prominent Fortnite player, has come under fire once again for copying other content creators. He was permanently banned from Epic Games' smash-hit battle royale game for cheating, and now it appears he's stealing content.

Social media, streaming, and even playing games like Fortnite has opened the world up to content creation, something unheard of a few years ago.

Still, stealing content from other creators is not taken lightly, with negligible consideration to whether the slighted party is a smaller or bigger creator. In this case, the former Fortnite star was caught ripping off MrBeast's content, as well as others, as discovered by YouTuber TheAsherShow.

Asher's video opened to prove his claims with a scathing quote:

"Why is no one calling this man out for being the biggest content leech?"

Ex Fortnite star FaZe Jarvis has been accused of stealing content

TheAsherShow made a comment to his audience in another video about the former Fortnite player not ever having come up with an original idea of his own. His audience seemed confused, so he made this video to explain.

Asher said:

"Brandon made his video in August. Jarvis made his video four days ago, September 24. You can obviously tell the thumbnails are exactly the same."

The videos were copied down to the last detail, as TheAsherShow pointed out.

The evidence of stealing (Image via TheAsherShow on YouTube)

Jarvis has a pretty big audience, which is why it's more damaging to steal from smaller accounts, as the YouTuber said. Asher pointed out the disparity between the two accounts and said:

"Brandon has 750,000 subscribers and Jarvis has five million. I don't know why someone would steal poor, innocent Brandon's content."

The YouTuber found several examples of word-for-word and almost frame-for-frame copies of MrBeast's videos as well, along with ones from Brandon Williams, and other creators.

FaZe Jarvis responds to being called out

The video must have received a lot of hate because the thumbnail was changed and "idea credit" was added to the description.

The original creator saw the video and sarcastically thanked Jarvis for giving credit. The latter replied by thanking him, but it's not clear if he is oblivious to the sarcasm or just unbothered by it.

TheAsherShow said:

"He probably just doesn't care. I don't even know what to say about that, but I'd be pretty angry, too."

Fans react to Jarvis' potential idea theft

Most of the comments were very unhappy with Jarvis for his alleged stealing.

Comments left under the video (Image via YouTube/TheAsherShow)

Frustrated comments filled the replies to the video (Image via YouTube/TheAsherShow)

Unfortunately, so much of content creation exists in the "inspired by" area that it's difficult to truly determine whether something is stolen.

According to TheAsherShow, the former Fortnite star is taking advantage of that.

