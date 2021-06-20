The most useless weapons in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite is defined by its weapons. When they have good weapons, the game is arguably better. When those weapons are vaulted or replaced, many players consider the game to be worse. Naturally, players seek out the best weapons in-game. Naturally, the other weapons get left behind, and some of them are pretty useless.

Some new additions to each season have been hits with the players, but others have not. Not every new weapon is good or worth using, even.

Useless Fortnite weapons

One of these weapons is the Kymera Ray Gun. This was one of the more prominent additions to the latest season. Due to the impending alien onslaught, Fortnite has added several related weapons to help players in the fight. Some of them were great, like the Rail Gun, but others didn't quite work out. The Kymera Ray Gun has been considered a flop by many players.

Zyg is actual perfection.



Player UFOs are easily defeated.



Corny Complex should be the return of mythic boss POIs. Seasons 2-4 were great 'cuz of those.



Kymera ray gun sucks.



So does the pulse.



Recon feels like a waste.



Rail gun is fine as is. — Use Code: Cattus_Da_Best (@Cattusontwitt) June 17, 2021

Another gun that players regularly leave in front of recently opened chests is the Marksman Exotic Six Shooter. The six-shooter wasn't exactly a fan favorite and making it Exotic hasn't been a great move in the eyes of players. There would have been plenty of better options for an Exotic weapon, given how rare and exciting they can be.

Marksman Six Shooter. Image via Sportskeeda

The next gun players are disappointed with is the Tactical Shotgun. Long considered one of the best shotguns in the game, the tactical shotgun eschewed damage for firing rate.

Rather than needing to hit the first shot for high damage, the tactical shotgun could fire a lot quicker than that, offering players the opportunity to hit more shots. Fortnite has nerfed it, leaving players disappointed with how often it spawns.

These items have been unvaulted

- Uncommon and Rare Pump Shotgun

- Shockwave Grenade

-Suppressed SMG

- Common, Uncommon, and Rare Revolver.



The Tactical shotgun, Burst SMG, Semi-Auto Sniper, and Flint Knock Pistol has had a spawn chance nerf — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 25, 2019

Silenced SMG is another weapon that players are leaving on the floor. SMGs are valuable weapons to have, especially in close combat. Still, the silenced SMG is arguably the worst.

The bloom on it is the worst of all SMGs, making it borderline unusable. Bloom is when the crosshairs drift when firing, and the silenced SMG has one of the worst of any weapons. It's definitely the worst SMG, resulting in players ignoring it very often

Silenced SMG. Image via Rock Paper Shotgun

