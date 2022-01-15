TikTok legend Khaby Lame hints at his Fortnite skin in Chapter 3

A recent leak on a famous TikToker's Instagram story has hinted at a new Icon Series skin that Epic Games may incorporate into Fortnite in the coming weeks.

Khaby Lame, a social media icon known for his duets on complicated life hack videos, might be the next big skin to enter the game if the hints are real.

Mescuit @Mescuit Fortnite X Khaby Lame



Imagine Fortnite X Khaby Lame Imagine https://t.co/HpwLk9b6Oq

The battle royale title has created several Icon Series skins that display the world's most prominent celebrities across multiple fields. Khaby Lame could be the next person to have his very own skin, and fans are even saying that Epic Games might give him an emote to capture his hand gestures seen in his videos.

Khaby Lame posts video on Instagram that teases his Fortnite skin

FortniteNewsC3 | Leaks & News @FortniteNewsC3



He reposted the story of his social media manager. In the story we can see the question "New Fortnite skin?"



#Fortnite We might might get a Khaby Lame x Fortnite collab soon!He reposted the story of his social media manager. In the story we can see the question "New Fortnite skin?" #Fortnite News We might might get a Khaby Lame x Fortnite collab soon!He reposted the story of his social media manager. In the story we can see the question "New Fortnite skin?"#Fortnite #FortniteNews https://t.co/i7VIgUhKQG

Khaby Lame released a short Instagram story showing himself playing Fortnite filmed by another person with a question typed out for viewers to answer.

"New Fortnite skin?" Yes / Nope

The question popped up on Khaby's video, telling all 66 million of his followers what the future might look like with his involvement with Epic Games.

As a rising star across platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Khaby Lame fits the description for a candidate for a Fortnite Icon Series skin. Millions of internet users have seen his videos and recognized his hand gestures that toss skepticism at overly complex (and sometimes downright absurd) life hacks.

However, some fans are saying that there isn't a real connection between the video Khaby released and that he isn't deserving of an Icon Series skin. Most skins in this pool reflect celebrities that are widely successful in places other than social media alone.

Z0m6ie @Z0m6ienightmare



there is no reason for a khaby lame skin

maybe he reposted it as a joke not as a serious thing @FortniteNewsC3 this one is a stretchthere is no reason for a khaby lame skinmaybe he reposted it as a joke not as a serious thing @FortniteNewsC3 this one is a stretch there is no reason for a khaby lame skin maybe he reposted it as a joke not as a serious thing

Most players are hyped for this skin if Epic Games eventually does put Khaby Lame in the works for a future Icon Series skin. It may take a confirmation from the game developers to seal the deal as this teaser doesn't have much of a foundation as of now.

Based in Italy, Senegalese-born Khaby was seen in an Xbox Series S promo back in November 2021. Many fans then asked if the content creator would be seen in the battle royale title.

With Khaby's recent antics adding more fuel to the fire, Epic might surprise many with this skin.

