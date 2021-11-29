Top 5 Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass skins likely to arrive next season

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just days away from an explosive season finale. Chapter 3 Season 1 is right around the corner, which means a new map, unique items, bespoke weapons and skins are in the offing.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass will likely be huge and filled with great skins. Fortunately, there have been a few leaks highlighting a lot of potential additions to the next Battle Pass.

There are also tons of fan-made concepts, such as Link from The Legend of Zelda or characters from Squid Game, but those would be a huge surprise and aren't as probable. Here are a few that are pretty likely to arrive in the first Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

Potential Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass skins

5) Neo and Trinity

The two Matrix characters have been leaked for the second half of December, but it could be a misdirect. They would certainly make for interesting last page skins for the Battle Pass. Epic Games likes to introduce their big collaborations with top skins, so this isn't a crazy idea.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. https://t.co/VdEkgTwyGg

4) Christmas skin

It is entirely unlikely that Fortnite won't have a Christmas themed skin for this Battle Pass. They always have original concepts, and with it being WinterFest, this feels like an automatic bid for one of the skins on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

Winter themed skins are pretty likely for this season (Image via Epic Games)

3) Winter Slone

This is one skin that is extremely likely to show up. Files have been leaked for it and it seems like the most obvious addition to the next Battle Pass, since winter is arriving in the Northern Hemisphere.

Coupled with that, Fortnite will also witness the arrival of WinterFest. It'll be a surprise if Winter Slone doesn't make it into the next Battle Pass.

Fortnite is working on a winter version of Doctor Slone (Image via Epic Games)

2) Beach skin

HYPEX tweeted that seagulls will be the next flying birds in the game and that they'll be central to a new beach POI. This paves the way for a beach NPC to be part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass.

A beach skin, like Beach Brutus, could show up in the next battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

1) Spider-Man

The Spider-Man skin has been heavily rumored, with a few leakers going so far as to say it's confirmed. The speculation hasn't been addressed by Epic Games, but with Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing on 17 December 2021, it makes perfect sense.

Having incorporated Carnage as the top skin for the Battle Pass during Venom 2's release, it'll be shocking if they don't do the same with Spider-Man.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

