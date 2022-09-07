Twitter loses it after fan's Fortnite haircut surfaces

Fortnite Battle Royale will be celebrating its fifth birthday soon. Given that the game has been around for half a decade, it goes without saying that it has amassed a lot of fans. Some have a love-hate relationship with the title, while others appreciate everything about it. But there's another type of people who adore the game: super fans. Recently, an individual who likely falls under this category decided to showcase his love for the game with a haircut.

Super fans live and breathe Fortnite as if their existence depends on it. They know every inch of the game and dedicate their entire personality to it.

Fortnite-themed haircut elicits a range of reactions

A video was posted by a Twitter account known as flopperO_O, where a super-fan can be seen showing off his new hairdo on camera. Written in bold across the back and sides of his head is the word "Fortnite" accompanied by what looks to be an SMG.

Granted, it is not uncommon for fans to get haircuts dedicated to their favorite game or celebrity, but this one might have missed the mark, according to the community. Given that not everyone can resonate with the emotions this individual feels for the game, there were bound to be trolls commenting on the post. Here's what people had to say about the haircut:

RadicalRaptor @RadicalRapt0r @flopperO_O How to get world record time for getting bullied in school: @flopperO_O How to get world record time for getting bullied in school:

BPChallengePlayr ♀️ Vix @BipolarVix @flopperO_O He loves his Fort so much. Who needs merch when you can promote your passion this way? 🥰 He one upped the kids in the t-shirts @flopperO_O He loves his Fort so much. Who needs merch when you can promote your passion this way? 🥰 He one upped the kids in the t-shirts 😜

Agent Alan @DuddyAlan233 @flopperO_O I heard that if u have that hair cut, you get 1 million females! @flopperO_O I heard that if u have that hair cut, you get 1 million females!

Eternaltus🇺🇦 @Not_Eternatus @flopperO_O Kid going to get all the girls at school now @flopperO_O Kid going to get all the girls at school now

While the reactions were mostly comical, there were a few harsh words tossed in as well. However, the super fan is not the only one with a haircut that managed to attract the attention of Fortnite's community.

In-game barber didn't do a great job

In Chapter 2 Season 3, Epic Games released a skin called Deo. He was part of the Ancient Voyager Set, and the outfit could be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks. While the cosmetic did have some amazing styles to choose from, his barber didn't do a proper job on his haircut.

While the front was 'preem' and well-done, the backside of his head was lacking in density and design. It would seem that the designer responsible for his haircut took a shortcut. The back of Deo's scalp was riddled with patches of hair and looked absolutely terrible.

Given that his counterpart, Siona, was on point, the lack of a proper hairdo sparked hilarious outrage and led to memes about his hairstyle being posted on Reddit. Several Fortnite content creators even took to social media to joke about the matter.

That being said, hopefully, the young fan doesn't get bullied for his hairstyle. While not everyone will agree, personal choice matters.

