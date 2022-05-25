The Order Fortnite skins' terrible hairstyle has everyone concerned

All members of The Seven in Fortnite have finally been revealed following the arrival of the Sisters on the island. While the origin of The Order still intrigues many players, there is something else that they find extremely disturbing. In a recent turn of events, The Order’s hairstyle has been the talk of the town, and for all the bad reasons.

The Sisters, among all the members of The Seven, are some of the coolest skins in the game. The battle outfit variants of all these characters include an amazing looking armor and personalized helmets. While The Order has one of the best-looking helmet designs in the game, it is the base variant of this skin that ended up upsetting several members of the Fortnite community.

It is hard to ignore The Order’s horrible hairstyle once the helmet comes off. While every other aspect of the skin is almost perfect, the community can’t seem to forgive developers for giving the popular character such an unsettling hair design. A Reddit post criticizing the hairstyle of The Order Fortnite skin’s hairstyle recently went viral, and it seems like many players share a similar concern.

Fortnite needs to fix The Order skin’s hairstyle

The Order is one of the Sisters from The Seven and one of the latest members of the organization to join The Resistance. Considering what is currently happening in the game, her hairstyle is the last thing she would be concerned about in the middle of such a chaotic war. However, it seems like players do not want to use the skin without its helmet due to the unsettling hair design.

This hairstyle is a major reason why many players have decided not to buy the skin. Even the cool helmet style isn't enough to convince them that there is some merit to The Order skin in the game. Hence, the developers need to fix the skin's hair as soon as possible.

Up close, it seems like the character is wearing a badly made wig. The stiffness of her hair along with the poor haircut doesn't suit the character at all.

Many players have compared her to Edna from The Incredibles movie and how she is a poorly designed clone of the popular character. Clearly, the community is not a fan of what Epic has done with The Order Fortnite skin's hair.

The Order's origin is kept secret by Geno in Fortnite

Regardless of her hairstyle, The Order is still one of the most important characters in the game. She is one of the only few members of The Seven that players know nothing about. Along with The Imagined, her origin is being kept a big secret by Geno.

Epic Games recently added files related to the members of The Seven in IO servers. Players can check out the Easter Eggs about these characters. Unfortunately, the files on The Sisters seem to have been deleted from the server by none other than Geno.

It remains to be seen what Geno has in mind for The Seven and how The Sisters are related to the IO. Players will have to wait until the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event to find out more about the fate of the island and the members of The Resistance.

