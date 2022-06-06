Twitter loses it as parts of Old map return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin update is finally here, and as usual, parts of the map have been receiving heavy criticism from players worldwide. As per FortTory (Fortnite Leaker and Dataminer), a few popular sections of the old Fortnite map have returned for Chapter 3 Season 3, and fans are certainly not pleased about it.

On that note, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been making rounds on the internet along with images of what points of interest look like.

With this, several fans have taken to Twitter to express their annoyance regarding the return of old Fortnite map parts. As per the majority consensus, there is no point in bringing back parts of the old map as this is a brand new season and Fortnite should come up with something new rather than just digging through old elements.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map and fans' reactions to the fresh additions

Fans disappointed with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, claimed that everything looks and feels the same

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin update is finally here and fans are eager to explore all the new areas that have come with it. Dropping on June 5, Season 3 brought highly anticipated changes to the island in the form of exciting new areas, locations, POIs and even something extremely new and interactive like Reality Seeds.

Although fans are pretty excited about the new additions to the game, several prominent professionals as well as players have voiced their disappointment reading certain areas of the map.

As per the majority of players out there, the entire Season 3 looks somewhat similar to older seasons and maps. These changes are almost negligible and with the comeback of these three old areas, the majority consensus has been scathing.

As evident by the leaked images, The Shart, a popular location at the very start of Chapter Two, has also made a small return to the game along with Dusty Deport and The Big Woodchair. Out of all three comebacks, the huge wooden chair caught the most attention and has been quite appreciated.

Needless to say, the Fortnite community is undoubtedly divided regarding the return of Dusty Deport, Shark and the Chair. While the majority of the players felt like these comebacks were unnecessary, a handful seemed pretty thrilled about them.

Here are some of the tweets in this regard.

M.K @MK7803 @FortTory wait til these kids say “not my chapter 1 map” @FortTory wait til these kids say “not my chapter 1 map”

Rythimzy @rythimzy @FortTory Cool little cameos, but I always feel like stuff like this never makes sense. Like, where the heck did they come from? I guess we could just say from the zero point since it's different dimensions, so yeah whatever. Definitely going to land in these spots when I get the chance. @FortTory Cool little cameos, but I always feel like stuff like this never makes sense. Like, where the heck did they come from? I guess we could just say from the zero point since it's different dimensions, so yeah whatever. Definitely going to land in these spots when I get the chance. https://t.co/vsqgeQcPS3

GucciMeme. @Gucci_Meme_ @FortTory How?? Two of these are from chapter 1, and the shark is chapter 2. Best guess is the Zero Point is recreating previous pois @FortTory How?? Two of these are from chapter 1, and the shark is chapter 2. Best guess is the Zero Point is recreating previous pois

georgie @georgieboat @FortTory I Like how all of us are most excited about the chair @FortTory I Like how all of us are most excited about the chair

Tennessee Tornado @TennesseTornado @FortTory The zero point is bringing more stuff from the past back again Because it’s exposed and probably partially destabilize @FortTory The zero point is bringing more stuff from the past back again Because it’s exposed and probably partially destabilize

KillerBlue @_KillerBlue_ @FortTory At some point of the new season a monkey will hold up a newborn lion while standing on top of the shark's nose? @FortTory At some point of the new season a monkey will hold up a newborn lion while standing on top of the shark's nose?

Glocxzy @Glocxzy @FortTory Bro I think that small things like this will keep coming and some time soon all of reality will be back and we’ll legit have the old map. @FortTory Bro I think that small things like this will keep coming and some time soon all of reality will be back and we’ll legit have the old map.

Hassan Alam @mediumexample2 @FortTory I wasn't playing the game when the shark POI came out so this is gonna be my first time exploring it @FortTory I wasn't playing the game when the shark POI came out so this is gonna be my first time exploring it

AwesomeShark710 @AShark710 @FortTory What is it the 1 billion time dusty comes back? I do miss it though @FortTory What is it the 1 billion time dusty comes back? I do miss it though

W&G Fan @WandG_Fan @FortTory Dusty depot can't just take a break. It's been in every chapter now. @FortTory Dusty depot can't just take a break. It's been in every chapter now.

AntonioDRSoMan @AntonioDRSoman @FortTory This Reality wave was hard for this things @FortTory This Reality wave was hard for this things

Now with Season 3 only just getting underway, it seems like Fortnite players are in for a treat as there's sure to be much more to come.

