What time will Fortnite Season 7 End? Live event start timings, Season 8 downtime, and more

The clock is ticking, and Fortnite Season 7 is hours away from going off the servers. The season will end with a major live event named "Operation Sky Fire," and gamers are already preparing for it.
The end-of-season live event has been the talk of the community for the past few weeks, ever since the news started going around the internet. Gamers are curious to discover how Dr. Slone and her army will defeat the alien forces and rescue the island.
Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime begins after the live event
Fortnite Season 7 has been quite successful with Epic adding the Alien forces to the island. The season is supposed to end on September 12 and will mark the beginning of the live event.
The Operation Sky Fire event in Fortnite Season 7 will see the IO bring down the massive Mothership that hovers over the island. The crash is expected to cause several changes to the map featured in the upcoming season.
Since the live event will only take place once, the timings will be different for different zones.
The regional timings for the upcoming live event are given below:
- North America East - 4.00 pm ET
- North America West - 1.00 pm PT
- Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio time
- Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST
- Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST
- Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time
- Middle East - Midnight UAE time
The live event is not replayable, and therefore, gamers are advised to log in 30 minutes before the event kicks off to be safe.
It is anticipated that the end of the live event will take gamers directly to the downtime for the next update. This will be similar to the Galactus event, and gamers can expect an extended downtime for the Fortnite v18.00 update.
The upcoming update will roll out a new season in Fortnite with exciting new items added to the game. Naturally, gamers would love to drop onto the island as fast as possible and explore the newly added entities. However, the services are expected to be offline for a considerable time.