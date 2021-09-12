What time will Fortnite Season 7 End? Live event start timings, Season 8 downtime, and more

The clock is ticking, and Fortnite Season 7 is hours away from going off the servers. The season will end with a major live event named "Operation Sky Fire," and gamers are already preparing for it.

The end-of-season live event has been the talk of the community for the past few weeks, ever since the news started going around the internet. Gamers are curious to discover how Dr. Slone and her army will defeat the alien forces and rescue the island.

Fortnite: Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime begins after the live event

Fortnite Season 7 has been quite successful with Epic adding the Alien forces to the island. The season is supposed to end on September 12 and will mark the beginning of the live event.

The Operation Sky Fire event in Fortnite Season 7 will see the IO bring down the massive Mothership that hovers over the island. The crash is expected to cause several changes to the map featured in the upcoming season.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d



❤️ this post to be reminded when the Event is live pic.twitter.com/wqRwQ9jgdf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

Since the live event will only take place once, the timings will be different for different zones.

The regional timings for the upcoming live event are given below:

North America East - 4.00 pm ET North America West - 1.00 pm PT Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio time Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time Middle East - Midnight UAE time

The live event is not replayable, and therefore, gamers are advised to log in 30 minutes before the event kicks off to be safe.

Small Post-Event Spoiler:



Epic has started to hotfix some small values for the downtime instantly after the event, again confirming that we will actually enter downtime immediately.



The process should be similar to the Galactus event! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 8, 2021

It is anticipated that the end of the live event will take gamers directly to the downtime for the next update. This will be similar to the Galactus event, and gamers can expect an extended downtime for the Fortnite v18.00 update.

Also Read

The upcoming update will roll out a new season in Fortnite with exciting new items added to the game. Naturally, gamers would love to drop onto the island as fast as possible and explore the newly added entities. However, the services are expected to be offline for a considerable time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar