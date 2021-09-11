Top 5 major changes to expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map, Weapons, Battle Pass and more

As the wait for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 draws to a close, players are getting their fill of the ongoing alien-themed Season 7 as best they can. Gamers are enjoying the last few hours of Fortnite Season 7 before Operation Sky Fire wipes the slate clean for a new season.

The end-of-season live event is expected to depict the face-off between the IO and the Alien forces and is expected to roll out significant changes to the island.

Several leaks related to the upcoming season have been revealed by data miners, and they speak of the massive changes that will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Here's a look at what we know so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 5 significant changes that gamers will come across

1) Destruction of popular POIs

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

Data miners are quite busy at the moment providing all sorts of inside news pertaining to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Several leaks have revealed that some of the popular POIs including Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks, will be destroyed and removed from the island in Chapter 2 Season 8.

2) Addition of new locations to the map

Things that could happen during Season 8 Chapter 2:



-More info regarding the Foundation

-Crash Site POI

-Pyramid POI

-Kevin the Cube returns pic.twitter.com/Cu2NuJy2t2 — Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🛸👽 (@rac0c0) September 8, 2021

The destruction of POI's doesn't mean they'll be left barren and Epic Games seems to have plotted new POI's on the map that will replace the scorched crash sites. It is expected that the developers will roll out several new locations for the map for gamers to explore.

Data miners have revealed that a probable Pyramid POI could feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although it is a leak for now, its existence in the game files indicate a good possibility of addition to the game.

3) Return of Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube will return to Fortnite (Image viaShadowNite03/Twitter)

Kevin the Cube is one of the most popular and mysterious items in Fortnite. The Cube was last seen in Fortnite Season X, and its long absence kept gamers guessing about its whereabouts.

The popularity of the Cube was such that the entire community was vocal and eager to have it back in the game. Recent leaks indicate that the developers might be granting their wish as Kevin the Cube is rumored to be returning to the island with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

4) Naruto Battle Pass Skin

Naruto skin in Fortnite won't come with the Battle Pass (Image via BlackDemonShark/Twitter)

Each season's Battle Pass consists of several cosmetics and other in-game items. Gamers who purchase the Battle Pass get the opportunity to unlock several exclusive Fortnite skins by ranking up BP tiers.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Earlier it was reported that Naruto Uzumaki will be coming as a Battle Pass skin, but conflicting reports have been arising that while Naruto will be a skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, he won't be a part of the Battle Pass.

The mystery over the Battle Pass skin will be revealed once the new season kicks off on September 13th, 2021.

5) New Weapon in the game

📣 | SPOILERS(!) - Information publicy available about C2 SEASON 8.



-Naruto and Mythic Explosive Kunai

weapon

-New Pyramid location + Cactus consumable

-Place called "The Sideways" with monsters for Halloween

-The return of the Cube for Halloween + its skin#Fortnite|📝 @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/j0QSpEnYWz — RadiantWolf (@Radiantwolftx) September 5, 2021

While Naruto has been confirmed as a playable skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the character is completing his ensemble with a new weapon. It has been reported that an explosive Kunai weapon will be released as well.

Also Read

It is anticipated that the new weapon is being developed to complement the character and players will simply have to wait for the new season to see how it performs in terms of damage statistics and general behavior.

Edited by Danyal Arabi