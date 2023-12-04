When is Fortnite LEGO coming out?

Fortnite x LEGO is on the horizon, as Chapter 4's finale live event—the Big Bang—gave us a glimpse into what the future game mode holds. The collaboration is confirmed to be released on December 7, 2023, alongside two other game modes—Fortnite Festival and the Rocket Racing mode—which will be a collaboration with Rocket League.

The prospect of the iconic building and battling world of the game converging with the creative and tangible realm of LEGO has generated excitement among fans of both franchises. Recent teasers for the game mode mixed with what players saw during the Big Bang are proving to boost anticipation among players, who cannot wait to jump into the world when the mode launches.

Fortnite LEGO game mode details

Chapter 5 Season 1 has already brought a ton of new content, including new items, vehicles, and weapons. However, Epic Games is not showing any signs of stopping soon as the upcoming LEGO collaboration game mode is set to feature a specially designed expansive open-world environment teeming with LEGO characters to interact and even engage in combat with.

The Fortnite LEGO game mode will allow players to not only explore the expansive open world but also use their favorite skins. This is because more than 1200 skins from the game's vast collection of characters have been specially redesigned and repurposed as LEGO minifigures, giving players the freedom of choice when it comes to their characters in the vast expanse of this collaboration.

However, it doesn't end there, as the LEGO collaboration has also brought with it an opportunity for players to get their hands on a free skin. Players can claim the LEGO Explorer Emile skin for free by simply signing up for the LEGO Insider program and linking the program to their Epic Games account. This mode not only gives players a free skin to be added to their collection but also gives them a chance to delve deeper into the world of LEGO.

All this and much more is coming to the game when the Fortnite LEGO game mode launches on December 7, and players teeming with excitement for this long-awaited and worked-on collaboration between the two giants.

