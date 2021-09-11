When and where to watch Fortnite Season 7 live event tomorrow

After more than three months of intense action and exciting content, Fortnite Season 7 will finally wave goodbye to gamers. The end of the season will be marked by a live event, which will see the IO go head to head with the alien forces.

The season-ending "Operation Sky Fire" event was revealed a few weeks ago. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is expected to be over on September 12, and the new season will kick off the following day.

Here are some more details on tomorrow's event.

Fortnite Season 7: Event timings for gamers across the globe

No doubt, loopers are excited about the live event and the changes it will bring, especially to the Fortnite map.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



So loopers across the world can enjoy the experience, here are the region-wise timings for Operation Sky Fire:

North America East - 4.00 pm ET North America West - 1.00 pm PT Brazil - 5.00 pm Rio Time Europe - 9.00 pm BST/ 10.00 pm CEST Oceania - 6.00 am AEST/ 8.00 am NZST Asia - 1.30 am IST/ 4.00 am Singapore Time Middle East - 12.00 am UAE Time

Operation Sky Fire will be one of the most significant events in the history of Fortnite. It is expected that almost all of the community members will turn up for the Season 7 live event.

For content creators and players looking to relive the moments of Operation Sky Fire - note that replays for the event will not be available. Please take appropriate steps to record and archive your experience to share with everyone. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2021

It should be noted that the event will not be replayable. The live event will be streamed once in the game. Therefore, gamers are advised to log in 30 minutes before the commencement of the event to ensure that they do not miss out on the spectacular show.

The event will bring the alien invasion to a close as Dr. Slone's plan is to blow up the Mothership. This will lead to the destruction of several POIs, making way for some new locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

As Operation Sky Fire is significant to the storyline of the next season, gamers should try not to miss the opportunity to experience the live event.

