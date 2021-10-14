When will all Fortnite Cubes reach center of map? Date, time, and more revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the return of the Cubes to the island following the Operation Sky Fire event. The return of fan-favorite items excited gamers as it was revealed that the theme was centered around them.

The v18.00 update revealed several Cubes spread across the island. Similar to Kevin the Cube, the new ones have the property to rotate around the island.

It was revealed that they would follow a particular path and reach the center of the map. Since its release, gamers have been eager to know when these Cubes will reach their designated location.

This article will reveal the specific time when each of the Cubes will reach the center of Fortnite Island.

Fortnite Cubes are assembling

The release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw eight Cubes drop on the island. Of them, Golden Cube is the queen and the de facto leader of the group. However, Blue Cube, aka Blevin, has been deactivated by loopers.

The remaining six Cubes are located in Pleasant Park, Believer Beach, Misty Meadows, Junkyard, Weeping Woods, and Steamy Stacks.

The Cubes are located in different places and they each follow unique paths to a common destination. For any event to commence, they have to reach at the same time. It was recently leaked that the Cubes will assemble shortly. They're supposedly preparing to head out on the ultimate journey.

As per the leak, the Fortnite Cubes will reach the center of the map on October 19, at around 4:00 am ET.

CubeWatch @FNCubeWatch All cubes will meet in the middle of the map at the following times:

- Steamy: 10/19 - 19/10 at 4 AM ET

- Weeping Woods: 10/19 - 19/10 at 4 AM ET

- Junkyard kevin: 10/19 - 19/10 at 4 AM ET

- Misty meadows: 10/19 - 19/10 at 4 AM ET

- Believer Beach: 10/19 - 19/10 at 4 AM ET

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass trailer revealed that the Cubes will try to destroy the remainder of the island. It was also revealed that they would spread corruption on the island.

This minor insight into their intentions was enough to stoke the curiosity of gamers. Everyone is now eager to know how the storyline will proceed.

Players have already seen the "Awakening ritual" conducted by Golden Cube. Since they are assembling simultaneously in the center of the map, it goes without saying something major will take place. Since D-Day is just around the corner, Fortnite players will soon learn about the bigger picture.

