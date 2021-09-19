Where to find the Hidden Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and gamers are taking their time to explore the map's content. It was recently reported that there is a secret bunker in the game. Ever since the news was revealed, gamers have tried to access this specific location in the game.

Following the success of Operation Sky Fire, the island was in a complete mess. It was anticipated that the map would undergo massive changes. Much to the disappointment of gamers, there were no significant changes to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

This article will reveal the location of the Hidden Bunker that has kept gamers guessing for a while now.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Location of the Hidden Bunker on the map

To gain access to the Hidden Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, gamers will be required to visit the island's radio station. The location lies between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks, north of Dinky Dish.

In the said POI, gamers will be required to enter the building and access the staircases. By going down the building, gamers will come across an inclined closed. Destroying this wooden door will let gamers enter into the secret bunker.

The Hidden Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is hidden in plain sight, and gamers can only access it once the location is known.

It was anticipated that the secret Hidden Bunker would reward gamers with some outstanding awards. However, much to their disappointment, it is just a simple room with random loot items.

The Hidden Bunker consists of two bookshelves along with other basic items. By destroying the smaller one, gamers will get harvesting materials. In comparison, the other bookshelf will turn on its axis to give way into another secret room inside.

This small room inside consists of a cabinet protected by rail guards. In front of this setup, a chair is placed.

As of now, only one Hidden Bunker has been revealed by the gamers. It is to be seen whether any more such hiding places pop up during the season's progress. Gamers are advised to explore the island carefully and watch for probable hiding spaces in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

