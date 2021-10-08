Where is Kor in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced several NPCs to the island. Interacting with them often rewards gamers with special weapons or quests that they can complete.

Since Epic Games introduces various NPCs to the island, it is pretty difficult to remember the spawn point of each one of them. Users often spend considerable time exploring the island locating them, despite it being time-consuming.

To save time and get hold of quests and weapons, players heavily rely on guides.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Kor NPC can be found south of the island

Spotting Kor in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is not as tricky as other NPCs. However, loopers who do not know the exact location will need some time to encounter the NPC.

Kor can be found in the southern space of the island. This popular character roams the alleys of Misty Meadows.

Since she's always on the move, it is pretty difficult to pinpoint her exact location. However, gamers can navigate through to the NPC with the help of the dialogue bubble that will pop up once they reach the area.

Kor in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is a significant source of XP for loopers. The NPC is a part of the Punchcard Quest, and completing the five challenges will reward users with a considerable amount of XP necessary to rank up the tiers.

Epic has reintroduced the Punchcard Quests in this season, and it is a great way to earn XP, mainly because this season is a bit sweaty compared to the past few seasons.

The complete list of the Quests for Kor NPC and rewards are:

Collect a sniper rifle (0/1)- 12,000 XP and 20 Gold Bars

Deal damage with an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle (0/150)- 14,000 XP and 25 Gold Bars

Get headshots with an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle (0/2)- 16,000 XP and 30 Gold Bars

Deal damage within 30 seconds of hiding in a Haystack, Dumpster, or Flusher (0/1)- 18,000 XP and 40 Gold Bars

Emote on the top of the mountain (0/1)- 20,000 XP and 70 Gold Bars

