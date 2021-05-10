Currently, loopers are looking for research books in Fortnite through various in-game map locations so that they can earn XP for the Season's battle pass.

Though some players have the general idea to search houses for these highly sought after items, this article can help players pinpoint books down to the specific house they are in.

Where are the research books in Fortnite Season 6?

A new week means new challenges have been brought to the battlefield for Fortnite players. Loopers are now looking for lucritive research books as they work towards discovering yet another in-game message regarding the true mysticism and magic of the Spire and Zero Point.

When searching for research books in Fortnite, players should stick to the basics. Books, in real life, are found in bookshelves, which is exactly where they can be found in-game. There are eight total books to be found for this challenge, which means they can be found in eight separate houses found in two locations currently featured on Season 6's map.

Research Books in Fortnite, Holly Hedges Locations

Within Holly Hedges, Fortnite loopers can find five books in the following houses:

Brown house, Northeastern corner.

Yellow house, Northwest corner.

Green house, Southeastern corner, next to the soccer field.

Other brown house, Southern side.

Blue house, Western side.

Research Books in Fortnite, Pleasant Park Locations

In addition to the five books found in Holly Hedges, Fortnite players can also find three more research books in Pleasant Park.

Smaller fenced-in house, Northern side.

Green house and middle white house found on the Western street, leading out of Pleasant Park.

Collect 8 research book found in holly hedges and pleasant park



I had to open and close fortnite 6 separate times ro get thr last one to spawn — Ember 🏳️‍⚧️ (@EmberTheFlame_) May 7, 2021

The well-informed and trusted Fortnite content creator on YouTube, Tabor Hill, has once again offered a visual walkthrough in an effort to assist players in quickly locating the research books in Fortnite.

Though these locations have not been consistently popular this season as many of the challenges pull players to the Spires or elsewhere, the challenge of locating these books will surely bring sweats and casual players alike back to Pleasant Park's streets. Loopers looking for these pieces of literature should move quickly and carefully through these locations, as well as come fully equipped.

Look for the glowing, blue books. {Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube}

After locating the research books in Fortnite Season 6, loopers may want to move on to the latest Spire Quests involving the Glyphic Master Raz NPC who now features at the central Spire. While collecting the books will earn players 24,000 XP, players who complete the newest Spire Quests will earn over 100,000 XP towards the battle pass and an Epic Raz skin variant.