Why Fortnite star Benjyfishy quit the game to play Valorant

Popular Fortnite pro player Benjy David Fish "Benjyfishy" recently broke the hearts of an entire community after he announced he would be switching to Valorant. The official announcement came after the veteran uploaded a video to his Twitter account. It received mixed reactions from his fans, with many upset about his decision and others happy to be a part of his new journey.

Benjyfishy has been the face of professional Fortnite for quite some time now. He was only 14 years old when he joined NRG as a player and came very close to winning the 2019 World Cup. During his time as a pro player, he achieved several big feats. Clearly, this helped him amass hundreds of thousands of fans throughout his professional career.

Naturally, when Benjyfishy announced that he was quitting Fortnite to play Valorant full-time, it left fans with many questions. Everyone wanted to know why their favorite pro player quit the battle royale game for Riot's first-person shooter. Thankfully, his announcement video had all the answers.

Benjyfishy no longer enjoys playing Fortnite

Back in the day, Benjyfishy was one of the best players who competed professionally in Epic Games' battle royale title. Unfortunately, in the last few months, his performance hadn't been anywhere close to how it was when he was in his prime.

Many people assumed that it was due to the increasing skill gap and the emergence of better players.

Good luck in your future playing Valorant Benjy Another sad day in the Fortnite community as @benjyfishy officially quits- $500,469 in online earnings- 25th World Cup Solos- 14th World Cup Duos- Over 25 tournaments wonGood luck in your future playing Valorant Benjy Another sad day in the Fortnite community as @benjyfishy officially quits 😔 - $500,469 in online earnings- 25th World Cup Solos- 14th World Cup Duos- Over 25 tournaments wonGood luck in your future playing Valorant Benjy 🍀 https://t.co/qfMBOC8lJM

After all this time, it seems like Benjyfishy never looked at Fortnite the way he did before 2019. In his announcement video, the pro player confirmed that he hadn't been enjoying Fortnite, which was the major reason why he switched to a different title. Naturally, he drastically reduced the amount of time he gave to the game and started playing more Valorant.

"I'm officially quitting competitive Fortnite to pursue Valorant. Recently, I have fell out of love with Fortnite. I used to play like 8-10 hours a day, but even last season I was only playing during the tournaments..."

Benjyfishy pursued a career in competitive gaming because he wanted to do something that he enjoyed. Naturally, he realized that he needed to find another game that he loved the moment that he fell out of love with Epic Games' title. Fortunately, he has been playing a lot of Valorant off and on stream, and he clearly seems to enjoy it.

Will Benjyfishy play competitive Valorant?

Even though the veteran decided to quit playing Fortnite, he will be continuing with NRG. In the video he uploaded, he also announced that he would be making Valorant content for NRG. This means he will actively stream the game on Twitch and upload videos on YouTube. However, many of his fans want to see him play Valorant not just for content but professionally.

NRG recently ended its VCT Challengers 2: North America run after failing to book a spot at the Copenhagen Masters. Clearly, the organization will be looking to make some changes in its Valorant roster.

Given that Benjyfishy has already impressed the community with his entertaining streams and amazing skills, it is possible that fans might see him join the competitive roster. Unfortunately, there hasn't been an official announcement about the same.

