WWE star John Cena is coming to Fortnite

Epic Games is bringing John Cena to Fortnite Battle Royale! The popular wrestler will come to the video game during Epic SummerSlam, a unique experience in multiple titles owned by Epic Games.

The 16-time WWE champion will be released into the Fortnite Item Shop and will come with matching accessories.

"Superstar John Cena drops into Fortnite! The 16 times WWE Champion’s iconic look is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop, letting players don the John Cena Outfit, complete with ‘jorts’ and a ‘Never Give Up’ shirt." - Epic Games official blog post

The professional wrestler will have two different styles for his outfit, which will make his skin even more popular. This collaboration was leaked a long time ago, and it's great that Epic is finally releasing it into Fortnite.

John Cena will have two styles and matching cosmetic items in Fortnite

John Cena will have two different styles in Fortnite Battle Royale. The first style will be an entrance-style gear where the character will be wearing a green t-shirt. The second style will feature the shirtless wrestler.

Aside from the outfit, Epic Games will release the Five Digit Slapper pickaxe as well as the U Can't C Me emote.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The John Cena Outfit is available in the Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 PM ET, complete with the Entrance Gear and Ring Gear Styles. Check out the Outfit below: The John Cena Outfit is available in the Item Shop starting July 28 at 8 PM ET, complete with the Entrance Gear and Ring Gear Styles. Check out the Outfit below: https://t.co/StSTLKyBuM

The new cosmetic items will be released at 8 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, July 28. Epic Games made it clear that the outfit has no invisibility feature (duh), but the emote will be good enough.

At the moment, the price and rarity of the outfit is still unclear. However, fans can expect the famous wrestler to have an Icon Series rarity and cost 1,500 V-Bucks. As for the pickaxe and the emote, they could cost anywhere from 500 to 800 V-Bucks.

Lastly, all the items will most likely be included in the bundle that may be priced at around 2,200 V-Bucks, which is a great deal for any fan of the popular wrestler.

Rocket League and Fall Guys will get new content as well

Fortnite Battle Royale is not the only game to be included in Epic SummerSlam. Rocket League and Fall Guys will also get some new cosmetic items.

"Two iconic WWE Superstars will become ‘Supercars’ when their Octane Decals drop into Rocket League just in time for SummerSlam. Get ready to roar into Rocket League’s matches with new Roman Reigns or John Cena Decals decorating your ride." - Epic Games official blog

These will be released to the Item Shop at 12 pm Eastern Time on July 28.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame Finally, worthy opponents for bert!



Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!! Finally, worthy opponents for bert!Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!! https://t.co/3iEcNvpr6M

Fall Guys players will have a chance to grab three different wrestling legends soon as Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker will be released to the game.

These three costumes will be available for purchase, but players who buy the entire bundle will also get an additional Xavier Woods emote and The Undertaker's victory celebration.

Fall Guys will also get new content on Thursday, but it will be released at 5 am Eastern Time.

