Yet another Fortnite landmark is about to be destroyed in Chapter 3 Season 1

Recent leaks have suggested that three different landmarks surrounding popular Fortnite POI Tilted Towers could be destroyed. A Seven Outpost, a red house, and a nearby coffee shop were going to fall prey to the new earthquakes.

Earthquakes were introduced officially and immediately began making an impact on the map. The roads are cracked, and damage ensues as they progress towards the landmarks. A new leak suggests that the first landmark will be hit very soon. Here's what players need to know.

Fortnite Coffee Shop is nearing the end of its time

Fortnite players can see just how far the earthquakes have traveled in this video. They are rumored to have hit three landmarks, with the coffee shop being the first. That now appears to be accurate, which doesn't bode well for the other two.

The path now shows that four landmarks will be destroyed:

Coffee shop

Red house

Gas station outside Tilted Towers

Seven Outpost

Koooooomar @koooooomar



However, the path of the



leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters.However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortnite leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters. However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortniteleaks https://t.co/b9qh0dunBs

Given how far the earthquakes have already traveled, the coffee shop has but a few days left. In-game, the destruction has reached the shop's door, according to both the video and a leak from FN_Assist.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

February 21st



February 21st



Today the earthquakes have massively progressed towards the Coffee Shop! Now with several large cracks filling the road after an earthquake. The entire area from the end of the bridge to the front of the Cafe is effected #Fortnite IO Drill Earthquake Tracking:February 21stToday the earthquakes have massively progressed towards the Coffee Shop! Now with several large cracks filling the road after an earthquake. The entire area from the end of the bridge to the front of the Cafe is effected #Fortnite IO Drill Earthquake Tracking:February 21stToday the earthquakes have massively progressed towards the Coffee Shop! Now with several large cracks filling the road after an earthquake. The entire area from the end of the bridge to the front of the Cafe is effected https://t.co/RaDtRmHPpy

They also mentioned that the destruction is unlikely to be witnessed live since the building is encrypted and must be decrypted and destroyed randomly.

The video shows a minimap with a large crater in place of the shop, so the landmark will probably be swallowed up the next day.

There's only about a month left in Chapter 3 Season 1, so the earthquake destruction is going to be ramping up over the next few weeks. Sadly, Tilted Towers will likely be destroyed once again.

All the destruction surrounds Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

These events will likely not constitute a live event of any kind, but they will probably lead directly into the final live event of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. A climactic battle between the Imagined Order (responsible for these quakes) and The Seven awaits.

