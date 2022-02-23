Yet another Fortnite landmark is about to be destroyed in Chapter 3 Season 1

Recent leaks have suggested that three different landmarks surrounding popular Fortnite POI Tilted Towers could be destroyed. A Seven Outpost, a red house, and a nearby coffee shop were going to fall prey to the new earthquakes.
Earthquakes were introduced officially and immediately began making an impact on the map. The roads are cracked, and damage ensues as they progress towards the landmarks. A new leak suggests that the first landmark will be hit very soon. Here's what players need to know.
Fortnite Coffee Shop is nearing the end of its time
Fortnite players can see just how far the earthquakes have traveled in this video. They are rumored to have hit three landmarks, with the coffee shop being the first. That now appears to be accurate, which doesn't bode well for the other two.
The path now shows that four landmarks will be destroyed:
- Coffee shop
- Red house
- Gas station outside Tilted Towers
- Seven Outpost
Given how far the earthquakes have already traveled, the coffee shop has but a few days left. In-game, the destruction has reached the shop's door, according to both the video and a leak from FN_Assist.
They also mentioned that the destruction is unlikely to be witnessed live since the building is encrypted and must be decrypted and destroyed randomly.
The video shows a minimap with a large crater in place of the shop, so the landmark will probably be swallowed up the next day.
There's only about a month left in Chapter 3 Season 1, so the earthquake destruction is going to be ramping up over the next few weeks. Sadly, Tilted Towers will likely be destroyed once again.
These events will likely not constitute a live event of any kind, but they will probably lead directly into the final live event of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. A climactic battle between the Imagined Order (responsible for these quakes) and The Seven awaits.