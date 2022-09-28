Ninja is now the 'Blue Haired Loud annoying Fortnite skin,' and Google proves it

Fortnite gets a lot of weird search terms related to it on Google. Given that the player base consists of a lot of children and teenagers, they tend to search for what they see. Such being the case, a lot of them have been searching for "Blue Haired Loud annoying Fortnite skin."

While this search term may seem rather vague, surprisingly enough, Google does provide results. For those who may have guessed it, the skin that shows up is none other than Tyler "Ninja." Although the results are a bit jumbled up, there are enough of them to prove the point.

The question to be asked now is, "How is the Blue Haired Loud annoying Fortnite skin related to Ninja?" Well, while Tyler may have calmed down on livestreams over the last year or so, things were not always this calm.

Back in early 2021, Ninja had a meltdown on the livestream after being stream-sniped over and over again. Following this outburst, he took a hiatus and went MIA for months.

While he did recover his sanity and came back stronger, that lasting image of him having an outburst has stuck around.

It's possible that numerous users were using these trademark aspects to search up who the person was. After a while, Google picked up on this trend as well and cemented the search term: "Blue Haired Loud annoying Fortnite skin."

While it is a rather mean thing to say to someone, considering that this drives and increases Ninja's social media footprint indirectly, it's his gain at the end of the day. That being said, his Icon series skin is still one of the most popular cosmetic items in-game.

Being the first streamer in the world to have their own personalized skin in-game is no small feat. To add icing to the top, according to the streamer, he once earned five million in a month from his Support a Creator (SAC) code alone. It's quite possible that this occurred when his iconic skin was listed in the item shop.

What does Ninja have to say about the 'Blue Haired Loud annoying Fortnite skin' search term?

As most people would have guessed, Ninja hasn't yet noticed this new search term revolving around his skin in-game. Given that he streams every day and has been preoccupied more recently, attending the Call of Duty NEXT live event, frankly, it's unlikely that he has time to take note of such shenanigans.

Furthermore, as stated, since this indirectly drives traffic and promotes his in-game cosmetics, there's no need to clap back. If anything, Ninja is likely to ride the waves and get on the hype-train alongside fans. Whichever is the case, it's a win-win scenario for him.

With that being said, it's left to be seen what the streamer decides to do about it, and that's if he does anything at all. Given how actively he has been streaming this season, there's no time to go chasing trolls on the internet. With the update v22.10 around the corner, staying on top of things in-game is a top priority.

