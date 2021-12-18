'No-Smoking' Fortnite poster at school is winning over the Internet

In just a few years, Fortnite has become one of the world's biggest Battle Royale games, amassing users of all age groups. The launch of the new Chapter 3 Season 1 has shot Fortnite into the stratosphere, with the craze around the game being at an all-time high.

Epic Games has always found wild ways to engage with its fans and promote the game. The developers have done it all, whether by adding Spider-Man or bringing Dwayne The Rock Johnson into the mix.

This time around, some players have discovered a "No-Smoking" poster in a school with our beloved Agent Jonsey instructing students what needs to be done.

A new Fortnite 'No-Smoking' poster is winning hearts with a wonderful message for kids

Recently, a Fortnite player with the username u/CorrsionQT on Reddit shared a No-Smoking Poster put up at his school. The poster instructs students and children on the ill effects of smoking and advises everyone to refrain from vaping or using such products.

However, one thing that is catching everyone's eyes is the image of the default Jonesy Fortnite skin and his bit of pedagogy to the students. The post has been deleted, but you can check out the image below.

A poster of Jonsey found in school (Image via Reddit)

As can be discerned from the picture above, Jonsey reveals the secret trick to getting a Victory Royale in real-life. As per Jonsey, "taking a hit in the restroom will deal 200 damage to your lungs." The poster further states that "to get a Victory Royale in life, it's better to abstain from vaping or using any illicit products."

Jonsey is among the prominent Fortnite characters and the community and fans of the game have a special bond with the character.

Steve Gibson @fazor3d SoaR crude @Crudes really glad I'm not in highschool during the the Fortnite & JUUL age really glad I'm not in highschool during the the Fortnite & JUUL age https://t.co/miabghaNwM I don't play Fortnite or vape. But if they had put this poster up when I was in school, I would have started doing both. twitter.com/Crudes/status/… I don't play Fortnite or vape. But if they had put this poster up when I was in school, I would have started doing both. twitter.com/Crudes/status/…

So this poster seems to be a very apt way to preach to students and spread awareness about these things. As the poster says, "it's not cuul to juul in schuul."

Generally, students and children look up to these characters and share a unique affinity, so increasing understanding by depicting Jonsey's face is a significant step.

Also Read Article Continues below

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, Jonesy's whereabouts are still largely unknown. The last time we saw him was with the Foundation escaping the IO bunkers.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha