"Now a quick detour to the island": Fortnite community reacts hilariously as player accidentally enters a Rift

Fortnite has become well-known in the industry for being one of the most competitive and innovative games out there, constantly adding and removing things that keep the landscape fresh. One of the game's earliest and most beloved mechanics is the Rifts, first introduced to the game all the way back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5.

The Rifts have been left relatively unchanged when it comes to their purpose of transporting players and items way up in the sky. This functionality can not only lead to great strategy, but also hilarious gameplay moments. This includes the one captured in a Reddit clip shared by u/zpikemccuck, where the player was in a solo Zero Build match with a good enough loadout and decided:

"Now a quick detour to the island."

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen driving towards Loot Island to utilise the Weapon Mod Bench to change their scope. However, they accidentally drove their vehicle into a Rift, teleporting up into the sky, and as the vehicle was falling, they hopped out of it in a bid to deploy their glider. While they tried to save themselves with Shockwave Grenades, they were too late and fell to their demise.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The Fortnite community was left in splits upon witnessing the Reddit clip, with Reddit user u/tr00th advising their fellow peers that if their vehicle ever gets rifted, they should stay in the vehicle before it falls to the ground to protect themselves. Reddit user u/AlternativeCurve8363 further enforced this point, highlighting how they have been eliminated thrice this way.

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Other members of the Fortnite community, like Reddit users u/GrandDefinition7707 and u/xChronicChoofx, simply pointed out that it was a rather unwise decision to jump out of the vehicle at that height. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/NickTheKnight99 couldn't help but humorously draw comparisons to the Back To The Future franchise.

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/zpikemccuck from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Amidst the jokes, however, Reddit users like u/kawaiicheeks and u/Master_najee99 offered explanations for why the player was unable to deploy their glider. They highlighted how the falling vehicle must have hit them, cancelling their glider animation.

Why did the Redditor run into a problem getting to Loot Island in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The Loot Island was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2. Apart from its design, the Island was largely unchanged up to Chapter 5 Season 2, spawning in a random spot through a Rift and bringing many Rifts around it. These are randomly spread around Loot Island.

If a player drives a vehicle into one, they can jump out of the falling vehicle and redeploy their glider, something u/zpikemccuck was aware of. However, as others in the community pointed out, the falling vehicle most likely hit the player and cancelled their glider animation, leading to their untimely elimination.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!