One of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3's best features got nerfed

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, a one-of-a-kind mechanic was introduced to the game. With the Jungle Biome taking prominence, having Mud added as a gameplay feature was the talk of the town. Players could use it to camouflage themselves from the dreaded Thermal DMR as well as use it to nullify fire damage.

However, the highlight of Mud as a mechanic was the speed boost it provided. Once covered in Mud, the player could Slide and move faster to a large degree. When trying to outrun opponents or attempting flanking maneuvers, this gave them quite the edge. Sadly, this new mechanic was recently nerfed by Epic Games, but that's not bad in the grand scheme of things.

Mud has been nerfed in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

According to veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games has issued a couple of nerfs to Mud. Given that this is the tail end of the season, it's rather odd that the developers waited this long to implement these changes. Nevertheless, it shouldn't significantly alter how Mud functions. That said, here are the changes that have been made to Mud:

Requires more speed to start sliding - You will have to Sprint faster to trigger the Slide mechanic associated with Mud

No more sliding boost when sliding uphill - Mud allowed you to slide uphill while retaining the speed boost, this has now been removed

Slower sliding boost when sliding normally and downhill - The speed boost, in general, has been reduced when sliding normally and when going downhill (Note: This should give you better control)

Maximum sliding speed is slower - You will not be able to spam the slide feature to gain a lot of movement speed

As seen from the changes, while Mud is still a cool feature, the nerfs are expected to affect its popularity. It's very likely that the overall speed has been reduced to give players better control or to simply slow things down by a certain amount. Whichever is the case, it's not all bad. While the changes have been frowned upon by the Fortnite community, it's a sign that this feature will not be vaulted next season.

Mud will likely be present in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Given the recent nerfs made to Mud, it's an indication that Epic Games is actively changing how it works. This all points towards the fact that the feature will remain a part of the Jungle Biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While the fun aspect of Mud has been reduced, it's still a viable mechanic for the most part.

Players will still be able to use it to avoid detection by the Thermal DMR and Wildwasps, as well as stop fire damage. The only downside is that they will not be able to slip and slide as effectively through the Jungle Biome as they could before. That being said, most players will not notice the difference and will adjust to the changes in due time.

