Where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Legendary challenges)

The hunt for Farmer Steel in Fortnite intensifies as Hayseed further tasks players to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.

Place missing person signs in Fortnite (Image via ShiinaBR/Twitter)

This Fortnite Week 4 Legendary challenge will take some time to complete, as players must place missing signs in two of the busiest locations in-game. But fret not. This article will provide the exact locations of where to place the signs.

The challenge should go live on June 30th, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

It Seems Farmer Steel Has Gone Missing!



How to complete the "Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows" challenge in Fortnite

In essence, players must land at these locations and place "Missing person signs." There are multiple spots to choose from, but players only need to place signs in four spots to complete this Fortnite challenge. Upon completion, Fortnite players will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

The following are the locations in Weeping Woods where players need to place missing person signs:

1) Outside the Rectangle building

Surfs up! (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Players can place a missing person's sign outside the large rectangle-shaped building in Weeping Woods.

2) Outside the Rectangle building (opposite side)

No sign of Farmer Steek yet (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

On the opposite side of the building, another sign location is present. Players need to go through the building to reach the spot.

3) Outside the largest building

The sign is just outside the patio (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Outside the main building, players will find another sign located next to the patio.

4) West of the pond

Wonder what this shack is for (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Outside a small structure next to the river, players will find another sign location. This post may be a bit hard to find if players stray too far from the center of the POI.

5) South of the largest building

Wonder what's behind the door? (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Directly south of the main building towards the campsite, players will find the last spot to place a missing sign.

Overview of all the locations at Weeping Woods

Overview image of locations to"Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods" (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are the locations in Misty Meadows where players need to place missing person signs:

1) Northernmost part of Misty Meadows

Probably not the best place to put up a sign (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

This small building is located at the Northern edge of this location. Outside of that, players will find a sign marker to place the sign.

2) Outside the large shop on the board street

Is Misty Meadows being evacuated? (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

A little towards the inside of the town, another sign location is visible outside the building with blue luggage bags.

3) Corner Turning

Rather an odd place to put up a sign (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

After placing the missing person sign next to the luggage, if players continue straight down the road, in the end, another sign marker will appear.

4) End of the Street

Fortnite's own Nine and Three-Quarters wall (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

Across the bridge on the corner of the street, players will find another sign marker next to the wall of a building

5) Payphone

Ring ring (Image via Comrad3s/YouTube)

On the west side of town, next to the payphone, players will find a significant marker.

Overview of all the locations at Misty Meadows

Overview image of locations to "Place missing person signs in Misty Meadows" (Image via Sportskeeda)

