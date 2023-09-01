"Please stop": Fortnite fan's rant on Chapter 4 Season 4's theme goes viral for an important reason

The theme for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is "Heist." As the term suggests, robbing or stealing is the ultimate goal, and as such, players have been looting Vaults belonging to Kado Thorne. The goal is to eventually take control or perhaps even steal his time machine. Given the narrative and in-game mechanics and objectives, it's clear that this season has nothing to do with spycraft.

Nevertheless, given that the ongoing theme seems to be inspired from Chapter 2 Season 2, which was based on spycraft, a few players are confused. To them, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is an upgraded version of Chapter 2 Season 2, but this is not the case. A Reddit user got so tired of things being misinterpreted, that they took to the forum to address this confusion and settle things once and for all.

"Please stop treating this season like it's Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!"

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

Despite the similarities in design aesthetics and having items/weapons from Chapter 2 Season 2 currently in-game, Chapter 4 Season 4 is entirely different. unsureoftheplot who took to Reddit to clear the air, started off by saying:

"This season is a Heist season, not a Spy season, and no they are NOT the same. What's the difference? It's the same difference between James Bond and Ocean's Eleven. Goldeneye and Payday 2."

According to the user, spies are typically known to be people in disguise. This was the entire theme of Chapter 2 Season 2 as there were double agents present on the island. A lot of intelligence and counterintelligence was involved as well. There was infiltration, espionage, and other things related to spycraft. However, it's very different in Chapter 4 Season 4.

While robbing Kado Thorne's Vaults of their content does require a bit of planning and reconnaissance, it has nothing to do with spycraft. Characters like Nolan Chance, Antonia, Piper Pace, Fish Thicc, Mae, and Khaby Lame are not spies. In fact, they come nowhere close to being spies. Given that they are criminals of sorts, it further undermines the notion. Here's what unsureoftheplot had to say:

"Spies are typically known to be people in disguise, who have infiltrated a location, engaging in espionage typically to secure intelligence. Heists are about a planned and elaborate robbery of goods of monetary value. Spies usually work for large entities, while Heist groups are usually a small group of criminals."

If there's a stark difference, why are players confusing the two?

Expand Tweet

Well, as it turns out, there's a fine line between spycraft and pulling off elaborate heists. Seemingly, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 walks a fine line between the two, but someone manages to fall on both sides at the same time. With the community mistaking snazzy looking bank robbers as spies, it's easy to see why this confusion arises in the first place.

Since many of the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass Outfits look very similar to those featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, players are bound to get confused. In fact, the Outfits even follow a similar pattern of design to a large extent. Nevertheless, taking things at face value is not the way to go about the situation at hand, unsureoftheplot continues by saying:

"Look, I get it. You see a bunch of characters in suits, infiltrating fancy and expensive locations and the connections start coming to mind. But please stop treating this season like it's Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 - 2.0. Stop saying "why is Epic doing THIS in a SPY season!!?!?!?" Because it's not a spy season. Stop saying that."

What does the Fortnite community think about this rant?

According to the community, most agree with unsureoftheplot. The post on Reddit has over 1,100 upvotes which is a huge deal for these kinds of discussions. While older players who have been around since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 can understand these difference, newer players fail to see the big picture. Here what's a few users have to say about the spycraft dilemma:

Aside from the usual comedic banter, most users on the thread agree that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has nothing to do with spycraft. While there are weapons like the Shadow Tracker and Suppressed Sniper Rifle present in the loot pool, stealth is not really part of this season's gameplay features. That in itself should be enough to indicate what Epic Games wants to convey.

By the looks of it, this confusion will carry on until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 starts, but in the end, to each their own. As long as the gameplay is fun, the storyline makes sense, and challenges are entertaining, everything else is secondary.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!