Pokimane left speechless after seeing the Fortnite no-build mode and other new features

Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, has found her way back to Fortnite. Following the hype surrounding Chapter 3 Season 2, the streamer has once again taken a dive into the Metaverse.

Given that she hasn't played the game in a while, a lot of things are bound to feel new. However, the crowning factor remains the no-build mode that took the community by storm. Here are her thoughts on the matter:

"I'm really glad that they're testing out the no-building. I'm happy that we get to at least see what it's like with no building. Maybe they'll bring it back, as a short-term thing or as a fun game mode."

Aside from the no-build, new skins and characters are the most anticipated updates. However, unbeknownst to her, Epic Games added a plethora of new content to the game.

Pokimane left in disbelief by new features of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

After briefly talking about the no-build mechanics, Pokimane began to watch a video wherein the narrator was providing a breakdown of all the features. As soon as the Tactical Sprint mechanic was showcased, she froze and then slowly began to express her thoughts as the video progressed. Here's what she had to say:

"New running feature? And climbing? Oh my God. And tanks! They're going to let us drive the Battle Bus?! I can't believe all the changes they have made."

With Unreal Engine 5 coming into play from Chapter 3, Epic Games has kicked things up a notch. It has allowed them to implement new mechanics and make the game even more dynamic in nature.

Unreal Engine @UnrealEngine



We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community.

While one can state that sliding, running, and the addition of tanks have been copied from other battle royale games - the community doesn't seem to mind. Here's what Pokimane had to say:

"You can say whatever the frick you want to say about Fortnite or Epic Games - but you've got to give it to them. They are always adapting, coming up with fresh content, and trying new things - I respect the hell out of that."

Aside from Pokimane, for many content creators/professional players such as Tyler Blevins (Ninja), Ali “SypherPK'' Hassan, and others, the no-build is a welcome change.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

Although there are those who dislike it or are indifferent towards it, most want it to be added as a permanent mode. Hopefully, Epic Games will be able to cater to both parties and provide a Fortnite experience like none other.

