Popular Fortnite Streamers who quit: Where are they now?

Fortnite has seen some near-professionally skilled players show off their 20 kill games and insane building potential for thousands of fans. Some, however, decided to leave the battle royale game for one reason or another, landing themselves in a different game or line of work.

Streamers quit Fortnite for various reasons, ranging from going to other popular games or simply leaving because they disliked the player base. So where are they and what changed for them after leaving Fortnite's highly competitive arena?

Fortnite's Streamers who left the game

1) DrLupo

DrLupo pulled in over 3 million followers on Twitch for his Fortnite streaming, making him one very popular and fun to watch. Though Fortnite gave him huge success, Lupo ventured off to player other battle royale and multiplayer games.

Since his departure from the game, fans have expressed their sadness. However, they can still watch him play games like Among Us and Warzone.

2) Tfue

Tfue rage quit Fortnite after not being able to control his anger from dying. Apparently, while playing against other professional Fortnite players, Tfue was left to play away from them.

For the future players landing on me : I made tfue quit and 10 trios split — NRG Zayt (@zayt) October 4, 2020

He still streams other games like Warzone and Fall Guys, but his Fortnite days have ended. Though he brought a lot of attention to the game, his attitude and tendency to dive into controversial topics may have turned fans away.

3) Ninja

Ninja is the most famous streamer and Fortnite player in the world, but he made the decision to quit Fortnite some time ago due to undisclosed issues. Ninja Fans hope for his return.

Hearing Ninja will quit #fortnite if sniping continues *downloads fortnite* — LegendKiller2k ⚪ (@legendkiller2k8) April 5, 2021

Stream snipers could be one of the biggest reasons for Ninja's departure along with the release of other battle royale games. Although he still plays Fortnite to some level in solos, he streams most of his content in Warzone.

4) CourageJD

CourageJD decided to leave Fortnite for other popular multiplayer games like Warzone and hasn't been seen in a Fortnite match for quite some time. It doesn't seem like he held any grudges over the game or quit due to frustration, but merely to stream more recent battle royale games.

CourageJD mostly provides content on his YouTube channel rather than Twitch, stating how YouTube was more user friendly to his needs. He continues to make crazy videos with his friends and highlights from Warzone.

