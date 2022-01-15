PUBG tries to copy Fortnite's success of Spider-Man Web Shooter, gets trolled by the community

The Spider-Man Web Shooters in Fortnite have been highly praised for their physics and mechanics. According to netizens, it even outdid the Spider-Man mechanics from Marvel's Avengers.

Web Shooters have become so popular that PUBG Mobile took 'inspiration' and tried to implement it into the game. However, things don't seem to be going according to plan.

App Store @AppStore



Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is crawling his way into Swing into action. 🕸Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is crawling his way into @PUBGMOBILE ! Drop in to discover new web-slinging fun like only a spider can: apple.co/PubgSpiderMan Swing into action. 🕸Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is crawling his way into @PUBGMOBILE! Drop in to discover new web-slinging fun like only a spider can: apple.co/PubgSpiderMan https://t.co/ZhKm5yZX1N

Tim Sweeny takes a jab at the Apple vs Fortnite fiasco

Despite the developers' best efforts to bring Spider-Man to PUBG Mobile, the introduction of the item and mechanics hasn't been met with much eagerness. Instead, players have unanimously agreed that this is the 'worst version' of the Web Slinger in any game.

Antre @_antre__ @AppStore @PUBGMOBILE This is the worst version of Spider-Man I’ve ever seen @AppStore @PUBGMOBILE This is the worst version of Spider-Man I’ve ever seen

Given the strained relationship between Apple and Epic Games, it didn't take long for things to get out of hand. Seeing an opportunity, the CEO and founder of Epic Games, Tim Sweeny, jumped in and took a jab at Apple.

Unsurprisingly, the jab was not friendly. Pleasantries have long been disposed of, given the recent lawsuits and court settlements. With the game still banned on iOS devices, passive-aggressiveness is likely to continue.

Did PUBG Mobile really copy Fortnite's Spider-Man physics and mechanics?

While one half of the community is busy 'ratio-ing' the Web Shooter mechanics of PUBG Mobile, the other half are digging up skeletons. In 2018, PUBG developers took Epic Games to court over copyright infringements. However, the case came to a close, ending in a draw.

With the developers of the mobile version of PUBG now implementing Web Slingers in-game, many feel that they have copied Fortnite. Given the overwhelming success of the item in Chapter 3, it's easy to understand why others would want a rendition of the same in their game.

WalterBlack @WalterBlacco @AppStore

PUBG now: @PUBGMOBILE PUBG 3 years ago: tries to sue Fortnite for being an copyPUBG now: @AppStore @PUBGMOBILE PUBG 3 years ago: tries to sue Fortnite for being an copyPUBG now:

However, the item is part of an official collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Spider-Man: No Way Home. This being the case, it wouldn't be correct to say that the mechanics were copied.

From a functionality perspective, the item can be used for mobility, but physics works are somewhat different. Instead of players being able to swing like in Fortnite, they move from point to point.

The future of Fortnite is still uncertain

FNBRUnreleased @FNBRUnreleased Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years! Fortnite has been blacklisted from the App Store for 5 years!

While the light jab and hearty laugh may all be well and good, the game's future on iOS devices remains uncertain. Although GeForce NOW shows a lot of promise, Apple is sure to find a workaround and block the game eventually.

As it currently stands, players should not expect the game to be back in the App Store for at least the next five years. With millions of players being left out, hopefully, both parties can come to a favorable decision sooner.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar