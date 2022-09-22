Queen Elizabeth II Fortnite skin: True or hoax?

Fortnite has had quite a few skins over the years as they continue to add more every season and every few days in the Item Shop. There are original cosmetics, community concept art, collaborative choices, and more.

With the recent passing of the longstanding Queen Elizabeth II of England, many were wondering if there might be a Fortnite skin of her sometime in the future.

At this point, there are so many collaborative skins that if a person or character isn't in Fortnite, it's a bit surprising. SypherPK, LeBron James, Ninja, Naomi Osaka, Bruno Mars, Patrick Mahomes, and many others have been represented in the game.

Late Queen Elizabeth II will not be added to Fortnite

Many have probably seen the viral tweets about Fortnite introducing a new ICON Series skin for Queen Elizabeth II upon her passing.

However, at this point, it is practically impossible there will ever be a Queen Elizabeth skin in Fortnite. A person of such stature would feel quite out of place in a battle royale game.

While there are celebrities in the title, Epic Games has not yet added a political figure. Even to honor her death, it would be a surprise to see a Queen Elizabeth skin in the game at any point.

Queen Elizabeth recently passed (Image via Indy 100)

That's not to say it's impossible, because time and again Epic has proven they can and will put pretty much anyone into the game. They've been able to work with incredible brands that most titles wouldn't even bother trying to get.

However, a person of Queen Elizabeth's stature would be incredibly difficult to get the rights to. There is probably an extraordinary amount of red tape standing in the way of that, so Epic Games is unlikely to even attempt that at this point.

Any information saying there is a Queen Elizabeth Fortnite skin on the way is more than likely a hoax unless it's from a reliable leaker or from Epic Games themselves.

Skins that are currently present in Fortnite

Here's what's available in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass alone and the cosmetics that come with it to complete various sets:

There are also going to be countless new skins added in the Item Shop this season, perhaps including Miles Morales, Black Panther, Black Adam, and many others.

There are several good skins available right now. Jellie, Lace, Safari, Cobb, Mincemeat, Dreamer, and many others are present in this rotation of the Item Shop.

Leaks suggest there will be a lot of great cosmetics added this season, but Queen Elizabeth II will not be one of them.

