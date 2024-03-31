5 reasons why we need fast travel in LEGO Fortnite

Despite the arrival of the Mechanical Mayhem update, there is still no fast travel in LEGO Fortnite. This is despite several quality-of-life changes arriving to the F2P (Free-to-play) open-world survival title. Fast travel is a key feature that should have been here from the get-go as it has always been a staple of the genre.

While version 19.10 introduces vehicles into LEGO Fortnite, here's why a fast travel system is desperately needed - especially if developer Epic Games wants to ensure player longevity for the game.

Fast travel in LEGO Fortnite should help ease the tedious aspects of exploration

1) Backtracking can get stale

Fast travel in LEGO Fortnite should make exploring biomes easier (Image via Epic Games)

The open-world map of LEGO Fortnite is vast and procedurally generated, just like Minecraft. As such, players will quickly opt to establish a basic shelter and perhaps even grow a village around it if they choose. For the adventurous, however, the confines of safety are not enough.

What mysteries does the world hide? No one knows since each player's world will have different landmarks, treasures, and more. So it is only natural that players will spend several in-game days scouring the wilds of the forest biome, the heat of the desert biome, and the cold of the tundra to seek out exciting discoveries.

This is where problems arise. Since there is no fast travel in LEGO Fortnite, players must spend several minutes walking back to their safehouse or village. This diminishes exploration as they will spend minutes on end trying to circumvent hazards and dangers around the map to get where they need to go.

2) Allows avoiding danger and preventing wastage of resources

Fats travel in LEGO Fortnite is key to skipping unnecessary encounters (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite is a survival game, so players have to fend off not just hostile creatures but also hunger and status effects. The former arrives in the form of fearsome wolves and aggressive skeletons that crop up during the night - players are bound to encounter them as part of the day-night cycle while journeying across the map.

As they traverse across biomes, players will create and consume foods and drinks that could have been otherwise stocked up at their base. Traversing several map areas also introduces debuffs that negatively affect players, like cold and heat. Fast travel in LEGO Fortnite can help alleviate all these issues and make exploration more manageable.

3) Vehicles are an expensive option

Vehicles are not exactly a replacement for fast travel in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Some players may argue that fast travel will take away from the randomness of exploration, but does it truly? Currently, harvesting resources across different biomes is painful, especially if they are inside cave systems. This is frankly a disrespect of the player's time and effort investment and threatens to dilute player experience in the long run.

While players can build vehicles to get around, especially with new contraptions in the latest Mechanical Mayhem update, that's relatively advanced-level crafting. There's still a lot of backtracking to be done both before and after players get to that point in LEGO Fortnite. While this has not stopped genius fans from creating elaborate and impressive rail networks between their settlements, it too requires effort.

4) Eases the process of micromanagement and production

Fast travel in LEGO Fortnite should make inventory check and management quicker (Image via Epic Games)

No matter what opinion players have of fast travel, they will undoubtedly have multiple bases around the map - or at least one in each biome. Each area features different resources to harvest, such as Flexwood from cacti in the desert region. Since there are various upgrades, hoards of resources, and ingredients to gather and organize, Fast travel could help ease the burden of micromanagement by cutting down on wasted time.

This also applies to enhancing and managing each village; varied NPCs will arrive in a village to help players with its upkeep, whether it is through farming and cooking or harvesting raw materials and defending the community from enemy attacks. Building shelter and beds for them, as well as any additionally unlocked buildings and structures, is important but can be very expensive to invest in. However, fast travel in LEGO Fortnite can easily allow players to move around stored resources.

5) Rewarding player progression

Players can create more elaborate settlements in LEGO Fortnite as they progress further (Image via Epic Games)

Fast travel in LEGO Fortnite can be a simple solution in the form of inter-village travel. As it stands now, players can establish Village Squares in the game and these also allow upgrading the settlement. It uses a rank progression system to ensure that players slowly but steadily go through the process of meticulously setting up their town. Hypothetically, having fast travel between villages unlocked after establishing a Village Square is one solution.

If core players feel this is handing such a major feature to players too easily, then it could be a reward for upgrading the village to max, striking a balance between convenience and progression. Alternately, players could also create Rifts that can be placed anywhere in the open world, and interacting with one will take them back to their village(s), which further incentivizes crafting and exploration.

LEGO Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

