Recent leaks have suggested that a Rosey Rift Goddess Ariana Fortnite skin will be released into the Item Shop soon. While Ariana Grande became a part of the game's vast character roster in Chapter 2 Season 7 with her Rift Tour live event, it appears she is receiving another outfit, joining the exclusive club of real-life celebrities with multiple Fortnite Crew skins in the game.

The leaks have been reported by various reliable sources, such as veteran leaker HYPEX and iFireMonkey, who have provided a first look at the outfit. The Rosey Rift Goddess Ariana Fortnite skin bears a close resemblance to Ariana Grande's already existing look in the game, adding to the Rose-tinted theme of the outfit while keeping the interdimensional Rift look intact.

When will the Rosey Rift Goddess Ariana Fortnite skin be added to the game?

While the leaks provide us with a crystal clear look at the Rosey Rift Goddess Ariana Fortnite skin, there have not been many hints about its release in the game. Since the outfit was added to the game files with the launch of the v30.00 update, the outfit will likely be released alongside the first significant update for Chapter 5 Season 3, the v30.10 update.

Alongside the Rosey Rift Goddess Ariana Fortnite skin, the leaks also showcase an accompanying back bling that will likely be sold with the skin since it matches the theme of the outfit. Leakers have also found that the skin will be released with a Jam Track for the Fortnite Festival, featuring a song from Ariana Grande's latest album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

Additionally, prominent leaker iFireMonkey pointed out how Ariana Grande has a new music video for her song 'The Boy Is Mine,' which will be released on June 7, 2024. This could mark the date for the outfit's release, as it could be Epic Games' way of celebrating the new music video.

However, nothing is confirmed as of yet, and only time will tell when players will get to see this new avatar for the beloved pop star in the game.

