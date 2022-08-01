Fortnite in August 2022: What is coming to the game?

Epic Games has prepared a lot of new Fortnite Battle Royale content for August 2022. The development team is on summer break at the moment, but the break will end soon. That is when the new content will be released.

Thanks to the leakers, the community has a rough idea of what to expect from the game this month. Furthermore, Chapter 3 Season 3 is coming to an end, which is why Epic will also focus on releasing the new season.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will happen towards the end of August, after Epic's summer break (via @MidaRado)

This article will take a look at all the Fortnite content that will be released in August.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Epic Games has not released any official information yet.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is coming soon

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has been in the works for a long time and will finally be released by the end of the month, according to reputable leakers.

HYPEX @HYPEX



The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab could happen around early August as the new movie releases on August 19th in the US & Canada. Thanks to @Creeperbrine102 for pointing this out.

Considering that the new Dragon Ball movie is coming out on August 19 in the United States, it will not be surprising if Epic Games releases this collaboration within the next two weeks.

If the leaks end up being true, this will be one of the biggest collaborations the video game has ever had, as it will likely include the following:

A mini event

Unique challenges

Four skins

A map change

More map changes are coming

The Reality Tree is taking over the island and bringing massive map changes. Many POIs have been changed so far, including Logjam Lotus and Butter Barn.

Though the tree's expansion has brought many map changes, it is not done yet. It will continue to spread and change a few more locations, including The Daily Bugle.

At the moment, no one knows exactly what the map changes will entail. However, players are hoping that one of the future map changes will allude to the Dragon Ball collaboration.

Major updates will be released

The v21.40 Fortnite update will most likely come out in early August. Considering that Epic has not been very consistent with the timing of these updates, it is hard to tell when exactly the next major update will come out. However, this could happen around Tuesday, August 9.

Game Culture 🎮 @GameCultureNS



It was shown in the Season 3 trailer along with other items that were added to the game in later updates.



Reminder: The Junk Rift may appear before the end of Season 3. It was shown in the Season 3 trailer along with other items that were added to the game in later updates. #Fortnite

Players are expecting Epic Games to unvault the Junk Rift, as its return has been teased this season. The popular item would be a fantastic addition, especially in classic game modes.

Fortnite Season 4 leaks

Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to be released mid-September. While this is still a month and a half away, there could be some leaks very soon.

Justin @Justin_Neagle For fun I created an example of what could be a second Marvel centric Fortnite season and Battle Pass. Tried to parallel Chapter 2 Season 4's lineup, with a mix of heroes, villains, and some lesser known characters.

At the moment, the theme for Season 4 is currently unknown. However, there is a chance that the game's developers will release another Marvel season. Back in Chapter 2, the fourth season had a Battle Pass that consisted of Marvel heroes and their cosmetic items. Chapter 3 may follow suit.

By the end of August, players will most likely get huge Fortnite leaks that reveal the theme of the next season and potentially the Battle Pass lineup.

