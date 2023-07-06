Fortnite to bring back the most chaotic feature with a twist, say leaks

Epic Games is no stranger when it comes to introducing a little chaos in Fortnite every now and then. While most of Chapter 4 Season 3 has been rather quiet thus far, all that is about to change. According to leakers/data miners, the Big Bush Bomb will be unvaulted soon. Wensoing, who discovered the leak, states that the item's ID was re-added to the loot-pool files.

If this was not enough proof of the return of the Big Bush Bomb, further evidence is there to back up this statement. An upcoming Reality Augment called Shrub Mud covers players in Mud. It triggers when they hide in Leaf Piles, Tall Grass, and Big Bushes. With the Reality Augment poised to release soon, it's evident that the item will return soon.

When will the Big Bush Bomb be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

#Fortnite Big Bush Bombs might be unvaulted soon, as their weapon ID has been readded to the lootpool file. Big Bush Bombs might be unvaulted soon, as their weapon ID has been readded to the lootpool file.#Fortnite https://t.co/mHHOvaCASx

While there's no timeline in place, the Big Bush Bomb may return either next Tuesday (June 11, 2023) or on June 18, 2023, once the Summer Escape Event ends. Given that the Epic Games team is on their well-earned break, these two are the only plausible dates that are suitable.

That said, considering that the item's ID was recently updated, June 11, 2023, is a better speculative timeline. Nevertheless, leakers/data miners should be able to provide a clearer picture over the coming weekend. Here's what a few fans had to say about the item's potential comeback:

MindlessStatic @MindlessStatic_ @Wensoing W epic unvaulting things nobody cares about @Wensoing W epic unvaulting things nobody cares about

2018GamerSH @2018GamerSH @Wensoing Most useless item they have ever added @Wensoing Most useless item they have ever added

As seen from the comments, the majority of fans are indifferent that this utility item is making a comeback. Nevertheless, given how powerful it was when combined with the Bush Warrior Reality Augment, it certainly has a lot of utility to render on the battlefield. It will be interesting to see how players use it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

What does the Big Bush Bomb do in Fortnite?

Although the Big Bush Bomb is a utility-based item, it's very powerful in certain situations. For starters, when the Big Bush is created, you can jump into it from any weight to mitigate fall damage. This is very useful if there's no option left to rotate from high ground and when being pushed by opponents.

When the Bush Warrior Reality Augment was in-game, you could combine it with the Big Bush Bomb to rapidly regenerate full hit points and half shield points. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, when the item is reintroduced to the loot pool, those using the Shrub Mud Reality Augment will be able to gain the Mud Effect while in a Big Bush.

Wenso @Wensoing I assume it is because of this upcoming augment I assume it is because of this upcoming augment https://t.co/YYsUVRryVB

While this seems trivial at best, considering that Mud is only found in the Jungle Biome, this neat little Reality Augment allows you to have their own supply of Mud anywhere on the map. For a brief duration, you will gain the Mud Effect and subsequently good mobility. In combat, this can be used to flank opponents or escape with ease.

