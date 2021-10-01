Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak reveals that the Battle Bus may crash again during Fortnitemares

With Fortnitemares around the corner, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks are once more beginning to surface. While the most recent leaks don't provide a lot of information at a glance, they do bring back some memories from the "OG" days of the game.

Suffice to say, a flying vehicle may be falling from the sky after certain explosive events unfold on the island. While there's no confirmation from the developers, the in-game assets that have been leaked are there in place to back up the speculation.

Will the Battle Bus crash again during Fortnitemares in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

A leak that was discovered not too long ago has re-surfaced. By the looks of it, history is about to repeat itself. Based on the information at hand, the Battle Bus is more than likely to crash and the fallout will have an impact on the storyline.

While there is no confirmation yet, given that this has happened before during Fortnitemares in Chapter 1 Season 6, it's more than likely that it will happen again. The only problem is that Epic Games hasn't yet revealed any specific timeline for the same.

In addition to the possibility of the Battle Bus crashing, the random Chapter 1 chest that has been discovered in Destroyed Dish in-game may not be a random anomaly after all.

Given that the grounded parachute showcased in the leak is from the "OG" days, the Fiend Hunter Crossbow featured in the 2018 Fortnitemares is coming back as Dualies. There seems to be more at play than meets the eye at the moment.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Fortnitemares

The only thing that Epic Games has officially disclosed is the themed cosmetics that will be released for this occasion. Sadly, this is not new to most fans, as it was already leaked well in advance during the 18.10 update.

There's an upcoming monster codenamed "Caretaker" for BR & Horde Rush LTM (Final Boss), he spawns as 3 around the map.



He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more..



He drops 50 cube shards, heals, one or multiple legendary/mythic weapons including: sideways scythe/shotgun, scar, pump, fiend hunter dualies & more.. https://t.co/MQ8D3O2kCK

Although a timeline has been provided as well, at the moment, it's rather vague and says September 30th to October 31st. Aside from cosmetics, new boss monsters, and weapons, there's still no official word about the theme or details pertaining to the in-game event. Hopefully, data miners will be able to uncover more information over the coming weekend.

