Fortnite Chapter 3 collaborations: Darth Vader, Tarzan, John Carter and more allegedly on the way

One official collaboration has currently been confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 3. However, given Epic Games' love for crossovers, a few more are expected to make landfall in the coming weeks.

In addition to those confirmed by leakers, there are other collaborations that are supposedly being hinted at by Donald Mustard. Given his history of dropping hints on social media, the idea of him having covert teasers in his video is a reality.

- Darth Vader & C3PO

- Tarzan

- John Carter of Mars

- Gravity Falls



Even though this is all speculation at the moment, in the past, other collaborations have been hinted at and executed in this manner. While facts cannot be confirmed, a little optimism goes a long way.

New collaborations that players may see in Fortnite Chapter 3 and what they might bring to the game

1) Darth Vader and C3PO

R3v/Halo Infinite Enjoyer @r3v115 I don’t wanna hear “we have enough Star Wars skins” when I say we need more Star Wars skins in Fortnite, 5 of them were in the Item Shop LAST YEAR during May The 4th those 5 being apart of “The New Trilogy” set and Imperial Stormtrooper last December, they haven’t dropped since. I don’t wanna hear “we have enough Star Wars skins” when I say we need more Star Wars skins in Fortnite, 5 of them were in the Item Shop LAST YEAR during May The 4th those 5 being apart of “The New Trilogy” set and Imperial Stormtrooper last December, they haven’t dropped since. https://t.co/QSDsJCRkNq

Darth Vader and C3PO have both remained popular characters within the Star Wars franchise. Despite their personalities being poles apart, having them in Fortnite Chapter 3 would be rather amusing.

Based on their lore, C3PO could feature two edit styles and have a mechanical backbling. Darth Vader, on the other hand, would feature his classic black suit and have a lightsaber harvesting tool. Players may even see a full-fledged crossover with special POIs and LTMs making a return.

2) Tarzan and Jane

Ben @bnwkr can't wait for the inevitable Fortnite x Tarzan collaboration next year can't wait for the inevitable Fortnite x Tarzan collaboration next year

Tarzan and Jane would make for the perfect addition to Fortnite Chapter 3. With a brand new map coming to the game, having these two old-world skins would be a visual treat.

Furthermore, if the rumored forest POI does make it to the game, having these skins would make so much sense. Granted, players won't be able to swing from vine to vine, but the esthetic feel would be present nevertheless.

3) Gravity Falls

GalacticAnubis @GalacticAnubis



#Fortnite Alot of people have been talking about a Gravity Falls X Fortnite collaboration possibly being hinted at and since I'm a huge GF fan I decided to make a concept for what items I think a Gravity Falls collab would bring. #Fortnite Concept Alot of people have been talking about a Gravity Falls X Fortnite collaboration possibly being hinted at and since I'm a huge GF fan I decided to make a concept for what items I think a Gravity Falls collab would bring.#Fortnite #FortniteConcept https://t.co/kCSXe4skY8

Despite the show ending in 2016, it still holds a lot of relevance even today. Given the game's outlandish theme, this collaboration would fit right in. The only problem would be scaling the characters to make them look right in-game.

4) John Carter of Mars

John Carter would have been the perfect collaboration for Chapter 2 Season 7. Given the alien theme and origin story, the skin would have fit in well with others from the Battle Pass.

Nevertheless, with Donald Mustard supposedly teasing this skin, it may become a reality sometime during Fortnite Chapter 3. Based on lore, the skin can feature his classic barbarian-style clothing and his swords as a harvesting tool.

